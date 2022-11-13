ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State is one step closer to a bowl game with a 27-21 win over Rutgers

By Thomas Cook
 3 days ago
It wasn't always pretty for Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium but MSU did what they needed to do beating Rutgers 27-21.

The Spartans got on the board first with a Payton Thorne touchdown pass to Daniel Barker to make it 7-0 early.

Both teams ran the ball well on the ground, Rutgers had over 200 yards and Michigan State was led by Jalen Berger and Jarek Brousard who had 85 and 80 yards respectively.

The Spartans came out of halftime and scored on its opening drive with Throne connecting with Jayden Reed for a 25-yard touchdown to take a 14-point lead. The game tightened
up in the fourth quarter. Two key Ben Patton field goals were enough for Michigan State to pick up their 5th win of the season and move one game closer to bowl eligibility.

Michigan State has its final home game next Saturday, November, 19th against Indiana. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.

