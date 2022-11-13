Bears' Teven Jenkins (hip) inactive; Velus Jones Jr., N'Keal Harry are healthy scratches

CHICAGO (670 The Score) -- Bears guard Teven Jenkins (hip) and defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) are inactive against the Lions on Sunday, while wide receivers N'Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. are healthy scratches.

Jenkins went down with a hip injury during practice earlier this week. Michael Schofield will likely start in his place at right guard. Muhammad also landed on the injury report earlier in the week.

Harry and Jones are each healthy scratches from the Bears' lineup as the team continues to add competition at wide receiver. Chicago on Saturday activated receiver Byron Pringle from injured reserve, and he's active for the game Sunday.

A third-round pick of the Bears in April, Jones is a healthy inactive for a second straight game.

The Bears' other inactives are cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle), guard Ja'Tyre Carter and defensive back Harrison Hand.

The Bears (3-6) and Lions (2-6) kick off at noon CT on Sunday from Soldier Field.

