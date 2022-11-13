ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

PCD captures Division IV girls soccer title as Rogers comes up short

By Steve Rogers, Newport Daily News
 3 days ago

CRANSTON — Providence Country Day, the Division IV-A No. 3 seed, completed its improbable run to the championship as it defeated Rogers 2-0 on Saturday night at Cranston Stadium.

“It feels really good. I’ve never won a championship,” PCD senior Lilly Allcock said. “It’s my senior year so it feels great.”

While Allcock was speaking for herself she could have been speaking for every PCD girl who has ever played soccer in the Rhode Island Interscholastic League. It was the Knights first-ever girls soccer championship under the auspices of RIIL. And they earned this title.

PCD’s semifinal win over top seed and Division IV-A regular-season champ Johnston was its first in three tries this season. Rogers scored one-goal wins over the Knights twice in a six-day span near the end of the regular season. The Vikings entered the championship riding a 16-game winning streak.

“We started out kind of shaky this season but I think we deserve this,” Allcock said. “We think it’s a really good accomplishment. I think we got really far with our season.”

Rogers cruised through its opposition after losing its first game and tying its second. The Vikings outscored their foes 73-7 during their run to the title game. But Rogers lost senior forward Rylee Donovan to a knee injury in the semifinal and she could not suit up for the championship game.

“We got it to a point that everything was so done right,” Rogers coach Jim Kelly said. “Then when we get the injury and you pull the card out, we just collapse because everything was there. The rhythm was working for 17 games. The injury hurt everybody. I think it could have been a different game if we had Rylee.”

Opening goal sets the tone

The first shot of the game came 67 seconds into the contest and it went into the Rogers net – barely. PCD’s Anna Shamgochian, who was named the Division IV tournament MVP, sent a high shot toward goal from about 35 yards out.

Rogers keeper Katie Guinan got her gloved hands on the ball but couldn’t contain it as it dropped behind her and trickled inside the left post. Guinan made an attempt to push the ball off the line but the referee ruled it had crossed giving the Knights a 1-0 lead.

“It really picked us up. I was super shocked that it even counted,” Allcock said. “It definitely put us in the best spot (mentally) because we lost twice to Rogers.”

“I think the goal early really put our energy down,” Rogers defender Grace Cesarini said. “But we tried our hardest and I think we did the best we can.”

Rogers had a couple of corner kicks in the first half and nearly scored on one but PCD midfielder Olivia Foster cleared the ball just before it was about to roll in.

Nine minutes into the second half a PCD shot from distance caromed off a Rogers defender and the ball landed at the feet of Ellie Cordischi who promptly rolled it into the open right side of the net for a 2-0 lead.

The Vikings Maeve Crowley hit the crossbar with a shot just a minute later. Fallon Bagley, who entered the game with 31 goals for Rogers, teed up three direct kicks but could not put any away. The Knights bottled up Bagley during the run of regular play.

“She was definitely a player we kept our eye on,” Allcock said. “We put (Vyannis Moronta) on her more but we all tried to help when we could. I think we marked her pretty well.”

Members of both teams earn all-tournament honors

When the final horn sounded the Knights raced toward their keeper Sarah Howe and the celebration was on. It was a sweet win, one the Knights worked for.

“We practiced really hard. We had extra practices for this and we practiced really early,” Allcock said. “I think we were all dedicated for this. Those practices definitely helped. It definitely worked.”

Rogers closed with a 16-2-1 overall record.

“We had a great season, a lot of great players,” Cesarini said. “I think we had a really good chemistry with the team this year.

“I don’t know if we necessarily expected to be here at the beginning but we’re definitely glad we made it this far. We definitely did our best and we tried so hard. That’s what got us here.”

Kathryn Ford, Howe and Allcock were named to the Division IV all-tournament team for PCD while Ellie Margolis, Julia Connelly and Crowley represented Rogers on the tourney team.

