Police shut down the 'Bones and All' Milan red carpet after a large crowd of Timothée Chalamet fans caused safety concerns, report says

Timothée Chalamet at the photocall for "Bones And All" on November 12, 2022, in Milan, Italy. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Police shut down the "Bones and All" Milan red carpet due to safety concerns, Variety reports.

The outlet shared videos of the large crowd of Timothée Chalamet fans at the premiere.

Chalamet stars in the cannibal romance film alongside actress Taylor Russell.

Milan police shut down the red carpet at the "Bones and All" premiere Saturday after a large crowd of Timothée Chalamet fans prompted safety concerns, Variety reports .

According to the outlet, the crowd at the Space Cinema Odeon in Milan, Italy, gathered to see the actor walk the red carpet before the screening of the cannibal romance film. Variety also shared videos from the event on Twitter, showing what appears to be hundreds of people waiting for the star to appear.

While Variety reports that Chalamet didn't do any press, another video from the publication shows him, along with his costar Taylor Russell and "Bones and All" director Luca Guadagnino, waving to screaming supporters from a balcony.

Photos from the event also show Russell and Chalamet posing together for a photo call, which according to Variety, was taken inside the venue. The outlet reports that the movie premiere of "Bones and All" continued as planned.

Milan police did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell at the photocall for "Bones And All" on November 12, 2022, in Milan, Italy. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Crowd safety concerns have recently been at the forefront of the international news cycle. At least 154 people were killed during a crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea, on October 29 as partygoers attended Halloween festivities. The tragedy struck nearly a year after a crowd crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas, killed 10 people, including children.

Variety reports that the "Bones and All" debut at the Venice Film Festival in September also drew throngs of fans to see Chalamet. The "Call Be My Your Name" actor was able to interact with attendees and sign autographs at the event.

"Bones and All" premieres in theaters on November 23, according to IMDb .