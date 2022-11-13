Read full article on original website
wach.com
Trooper: driver dead after early morning Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after an early morning crash in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on SC 389 near 96 Road. There were two cars involved. The driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling...
Injuries Reported After A Two-Car Collision In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car collision that resulted in injuries. The crash happened on Washington Road and Alexander Drive around 9 p.m. According to the reports, multiple ambulances and patrol cars were dispatched to the scene.
wach.com
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
Woman dies in single-car crash in Laurens Co.
A woman died on Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash in Laurens County.
DART drivers strike, disrupt COMET paratransit service in Richland, Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Passengers in Richland and Lexington counties that depend on The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) DART (Dial-A-Ride-Transit) paratransit service were left without rides Wednesday morning after drivers did not show up for work due to a contract dispute. RATP Dev USA is the operations...
WRDW-TV
Crash causes traffic delays on South Belair Road
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash on South Belair Road bridge overlooking I-20 caused a traffic backup. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:31 a.m. Dispatch said there are no injuries reported, but traffic was backed up to Columbia Road. Motorists in that area are advised...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: One person dead after veering off road in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway patrol says one person is dead after veering off the side of the road. Troopers say a 32 year-old driver was driving North on Old Chappells Ferry Rd. near Bolder Dr. driving a Honda sedan around 4:45 this morning. Officials say...
One person killed in single-car crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Old Milton Road at approximately 1:40p.m. Sunday afternoon. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling West on Old Miton Road, went right off the road, striking an embankment, […]
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Old Chappells Ferry Road at approximately 4:45a.m. Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Honda Sedan was traveling North on Old Chappell Ferry Road, went left off the road, striking […]
iheart.com
One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash
(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
WIS-TV
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
WRDW-TV
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
WRDW-TV
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
abccolumbia.com
GMC Tuesday Headlines: Columbia man arrested for fatal shooting & Flu activity spreads across the state
Tuesday headlines: Richland county deputies arrest a man accused of a fatal shooting. DHEC reports a widespread of flu activity.
Domestic violence shooting leads to barricaded incident in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 300 block of Westgate Drive in West Columbia was blocked off Tuesday morning as West Columbia Police investigated a situation involving a barricaded individual. The area is off Wattling Road, near Augusta Road/US 1, close to Exit 111 to I-26 in Lexington County. West...
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
1 teen shot, 1 arrested after shooting at South Carolina school bus stop
A teen has been arrested after another teen was shot while waiting for a school bus Monday morning in Greenwood.
