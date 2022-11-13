ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, SC

wach.com

Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash causes traffic delays on South Belair Road

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash on South Belair Road bridge overlooking I-20 caused a traffic backup. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:31 a.m. Dispatch said there are no injuries reported, but traffic was backed up to Columbia Road. Motorists in that area are advised...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

SCHP: One person dead after veering off road in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway patrol says one person is dead after veering off the side of the road. Troopers say a 32 year-old driver was driving North on Old Chappells Ferry Rd. near Bolder Dr. driving a Honda sedan around 4:45 this morning. Officials say...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One person killed in single-car crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Old Milton Road at approximately 1:40p.m. Sunday afternoon. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling West on Old Miton Road, went right off the road, striking an embankment, […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Old Chappells Ferry Road at approximately 4:45a.m. Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Honda Sedan was traveling North on Old Chappell Ferry Road, went left off the road, striking […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash

(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
