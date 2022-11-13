The oldest living person in America just turned 115-year-old. 'It's marvelous that we still have her,' her family says.

The oldest person in the world turned 115-years-old on November 7. Getty Images

The oldest living person in the United States turned 115 on November 7.

Bessie Hendricks was born in 1907.

Hendricks is the fourth oldest person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group .

In 1907, Theodore Roosevelt was President, synthetic plastic was invented and Bessie Hendricks, of Iowa, was born.

Hendricks is the oldest living person in the United States and recently turned 115 years old.

Hendricks's birthday was on November 7, according to KCCI in Des Moines. Hendricks is the fourth oldest living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group . Lucile Randon, a 118-year-old woman from France, is the oldest person in the world according to the report.

Hendricks's daughter said it was "marvelous" that she is still alive, according to KCCI. Hendricks's daughter, Joan Schaffer, turned 90 one day before her mother's birthday, the station reported.

"I don't know how you put it into words," Hendricks' daughter Joan Schaffer told KCCI. "It's marvelous that we still have her."

Hendricks has three surviving children who joined her for her birthday party on November 7, KCCI reported.

Schaffer told KCCI that throughout her long life her mother always kept up a great work ethic.

"Her mother died when she was about 13," Schaffer said. "I think mom was about 13 years old. And she raised her siblings after that."

Hendricks's son, Leon Hendricks, told UPI that Hendricks is also a devoted matriarch.

"She's always caring about her family," Leon Hendricks told UPI . "She always did that. Family came first to mom. Always."