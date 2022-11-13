ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Dave Chappelle mocks Kanye West antisemitism scandal as SNL host

By Bethany Dawson
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FON7s_0j9LTBrd00
Host Dave Chappelle during the monologue on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
  • Comic Dave Chappelle delivered an edgy monologue about Ye and his recent antisemitic remarks.
  • Ye recently said on Twitter he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
  • Chappelle "did more to normalize antisemitism than anything Kanye said," one theater editor tweeted.

Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle delivered an edgy monologue about Ye — also known as Kanye West — and his antisemitic rhetoric when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

Hosting SNL for the third time, Chappelle began his appearance by saying, "I wanted to read a statement I prepared," continuing, "I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."

"I learned that there are two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence. And those words are 'the' and 'Jews,'" Chappelle said.

Ye has recently touted a series of antisemitic tropes, tweeting that he is "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," adding, "I can't be antisemitic because black people are actually Jew also."

"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the tweet continued.

Acknowledging, but not necessarily rejecting, Ye's recent statements, Chappelle said that he can understand how he would "adopt the delusion that the Jews run show business," and added that, "not a crazy thing to think — but it's a crazy thing to say out loud in a climate like this."

Describing his own experiences in Hollywood, Chappelle said, "It's a lot of Jews. Like, a lot. But that doesn't mean anything. There's a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri. That doesn't mean they run the place."

"If they're Black, it's a gang. If they're Italian, it's a mob. But if they're Jewish, it's a coincidence, and you should never speak about it," Chappelle said.

Members of the entertainment industry have met Chappelle's contentious comments with criticism. Adam Feldman, a theater editor and critic with Time Out New York, tweeted that the comedy star had done more to normalize antisemitism than anything Ye had said.

—Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) November 13, 2022

Matt Wilstein, a senior writer at The Daily Beast and the host of "The Last Laugh" podcast, wrote: "It was his decision to push the type of antisemitic conspiracies that got West in trouble, albeit through jokes, that stood out and will continue to reverberate."

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Chappelle's latest stint hosting NBC's Emmy-winning late-night comedy showcase led to a writers' boycott of the episode due to Chappelle's history of transphobic and homophobic jokes.

Chappelle's team denied any boycott had taken place, CNN reported.

Comments / 9

Julio C Delgado
6d ago

A very talented and funny man Dave Chapelle!!! Thank you SNL for bringing him back to the show!!! Pure fire!!! 💯❤️🔥🙏🏼😂

Reply
3
Related
Us Weekly

Kanye West Says He Is Only Divorced From Ex Kim Kardashian ‘On Paper’: ‘I Will Love Her for Life’

Not over her? Kanye West weighed in on his split from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them to be officially done. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Vibe

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing.  “I’m also...
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman

D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
RadarOnline

Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track

Lamar Odom said he wishes Kanye West’s mother Donda was still around to help her son “better articulate” his words, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the NBA legend was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Odom was seen rocking a red Yeezy puffy jacket with a Higher Life CBD shirt, which is the athlete’s new business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”

The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
BET

Sen. Raphael Warnock Reacts To Herschel Walker Being Endorsed By Kanye West

Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, appears willing to accept political endorsements from anyone willing to back him in his neck-and-neck race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Controversial rapper Kanye West, who began to go by a simplification of his name, in 2021: Ye, endorsed Walker on...
People

Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'

"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue."  The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
MISSOURI STATE
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Insider

Insider

669K+
Followers
37K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy