One dead, five hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Guadalupe

One person is dead and five others, including an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash overnight.

DPS says it happened on I-10 near Guadalupe Road just before 12:30 Sunday morning.

They say a vehicle was eastbound when it struck a DPS patrol vehicle that was working a car fire.

That collision caused the DPS vehicle to hit the vehicle that was on fire. The first vehicle continued down the emergency lane and struck three people standing behind the vehicle involved in the car fire.

The trooper, the driver and passenger in the first vehicle, and the three pedestrians were all taken to the hospital for injuries. The passenger later died from their injuries.

The passenger has not yet been identified.

There's no word on what caused the crash. It is under investigation.

