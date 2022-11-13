ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marlene
3d ago

Cryptocurrency has been around for a long time. Never made sense to me and glad it didn't. Always sounded like a scam or pyramid scheme or just like it is ,a failure

Brian Manuel
3d ago

I remember when he came out with this and the crypto-ites were all over his case. He's a feeble old man who's time has past..Yada Yada Yada. Thankfully I never got involved in crypto because I didn't understand it. Sometimes it pays to be a dummy 🤷 🙃 😴. And believe it or not , on the very day FTX went bankrupt, I came across someone on Facebook who was trying to sell me to get involved. A no money up front promise. Her algorithm is impossible to fail. Guaranteed returns. Telling me of the millions she's made. How pathetic....

J M C
3d ago

About a month ago I'm up in Wisconsin getting unloaded at a customer and some driver was going around trying to get us drivers to buy into this crypto stuff for just a small amount to start out. He's talking away and I ask him what crypto was and he did everything to push away from the answer at the time. Nope. Not a good thing here. Didn't make sense at the time and I was right.

