ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

New Orleans Saints release 2 running backs

The New Orleans Saints released two running backs with Alabama football roots from their practice squad on Tuesday as the NFL team parted ways with Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard. Howard had joined the Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 12. The former Gardendale High School and UAB standout is a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Former Auburn tight end goes No. 7 in XFL Draft

Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella went to the Arlington Renegades in the first round of the offensive skill position portion of the XFL’s draft on Wednesday. Cannella was the seventh player picked after the spring football league opened its draft in Las Vegas with 11 rounds of selections of running backs, tight ends and wide receivers by the league’s eight teams.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

85 players with Alabama football roots on Pro Bowl ballot

The Pro Bowl as an all-star game is no more. But the Pro Bowl as an all-star honor endures, and fan voting for that recognition started on Tuesday. In September, the NFL eliminated the Pro Bowl game and replaced it with the Pro Bowl Games, a skills competition and flag-football contest for the selected players.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AJ McCarron chosen in XFL quarterback draft

Former Alabama All-American AJ McCarron is a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks after the XFL allocated its quarterback pool on Tuesday ahead of the spring football league’s draft on Wednesday. Each of the XFL’s eight head coaches announced his team’s quarterbacks on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to McCarron...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Minkah Fitzpatrick wanted to play day after appendectomy

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t feel good after the NFL team’s walkthrough on Saturday. The former Alabama All-American had his appendix removed Saturday afternoon. But on Sunday, Fitzpatrick was at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for the Steelers’ game against the New Orleans Saints. :. · SAINTS...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

Ex-Alabama star says Tide ‘not living up to standard we set’

During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn punter on ‘right trajectory’ with Eagles

For Philadelphia special-teams coach Michael Clay, Arryn Siposs’ most recent game demonstrates the Eagles punter has been “building and building.”. The Auburn alumnus averaged 49.7 yards on three punts, with a 50.3-yard net average, as Philadelphia stayed undefeated with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Nov. 3. Siposs had a 47-yard punt returned for minus-2 yards to the Houston 36-yard line, a 52-yarder for a fair catch at the Houston 20 and a 50-yarder for a fair catch at the Houston 38.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Alabama teammates explain unique roles when creative Bryce Young goes into sandlot mode

Sometimes it’s as subtle as a head bob. Other times it’s multiple jukes, spins and anything else Bryce Young cooks up when a play breaks down. Coming off a Heisman season but without some of the weapons surrounding him, the next evolution in the junior quarterback’s game has been an expanded menu of backfield moves. Often compared to NBA star Steph Curry, Young’s football moves aren’t exactly in the mold of Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy