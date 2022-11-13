ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee basketball score, game updates vs. Colorado

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee basketball is headed back to Nashville.

The No. 11 Vols (1-0) face Colorado (1-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) to complete a three-year series with the Buffaloes.

Kennedy Chandler dominated Colorado with a 27-point outing in UT's 69-54 win in Boulder, Colorado, on Dec. 4, 2021. The Vols also one the first meeting 56-47 at Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 8, 2020. The series was quickly scheduled three days prior to the first meeting amid COVID-19 issues in college basketball.

PIPELINE: Tennessee basketball is recruiting Link Academy well. Here's why

RECRUITING: Here's who Tennessee basketball signed in No. 8-ranked recruiting class

Tennessee was scheduled to play at Bridgestone Arena last season against Memphis, but the game was canceled hours before tipoff due to COVID-19 issues in the Memphis program.

The Vols opened the season with a 75-43 win against Tennessee Tech. They took 44 3-pointers, the second-most in a game in program history. Tyreke Key led Tennessee with 17 points.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball score, game updates vs. Colorado

