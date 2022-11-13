Read full article on original website
Related
Chargers Wide Receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams Making Progress From Injuries: Where do They Stand in Their Return?
Keenan Allen and Mike Williams each practiced Wednesday for the Chargers.
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien...
Porterville Recorder
Taylor Heinicke set to start again for Commanders at Texans
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans this weekend, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team's walkthrough and instead worked out on an outdoor practice field....
Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.
Panthers look to stay hot with first-place Stars next
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice hopes Aleksander Barkov is back to form scoring goals and Sergei Bobrovsky is back to
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54
BRYANT (2-1) Planes Fortuny 6-8 4-4 16, Bodziony 2-13 0-0 4, Castagne 2-6 1-2 6, Gallagher 2-9 0-0 5, Neira Martinez 6-10 0-0 15, Chasco 2-2 0-0 4, Frongillo 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-6 0-0 0, Berens 0-1 0-0 0, Kiefer 0-1 0-0 0, Mayerhofer 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-3 1-2 4, Totals 21-59 6-8 54.
Comments / 0