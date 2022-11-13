Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Week 11 Quarterbacks: Justin Herbert ready to leave struggles behind
We have Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Tom Brady and Geno Smith on byes for Week 11 and Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz dealing with injuries. That figures to make lineup decisions more narrow but not much easier for Fantasy managers. Jamey Eisenberg has his...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow offers a possible solution to the NFL's playing surface controversy
You might be surprised to know that Joe Burrow prefers turf football fields over grass ones. While most players appear to prefer grass surfaces, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says that he feels faster when playing on turf. Burrow would know, as he led LSU to national title inside a turf-clad Superdome before leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season while playing his home games on turf.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: DFA'd by Arizona
Smith (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Smith primarily worked out of the bullpen in 2022 and had a 4.11 ERA across 70 innings, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. The 31-year-old suffered an elbow injury during the season finale, though it's unclear if the issue is affecting his offseason program.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars
Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
CBS Sports
Yankees, Anthony Rizzo agree to multi-year deal in MLB free agency, per report
The New York Yankees and free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo have agreed to a multi-year deal in free agency, reports Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo spent nearly 10 years with the Cubs -- after a quick stint in San Diego -- before being traded to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline. He then went back to the Yankees on a one-year deal before 2022 and hit .224/.338/.480 (131 OPS+) with 21 doubles, 32 homers, 75 RBI, 77 runs and 2.3 WAR. The 32 home runs tied a career high and he flashed his customary leather at first base.
CBS Sports
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
CBS Sports
Miami (Ohio) vs. Northern Illinois live stream, odds, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
College football season is hitting the home stretch as Week 12 arrives with another full state of games on the docket. Per usual, CBS Sports Network will be home to a marathon of action spanning from coast to coast as conference races come down to the wire and teams claw for bowl eligibility.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Jason Heyward: Cut loose by Cubs
The Cubs granted Heyward (knee) his unconditional release Monday. Chicago reinstated Heyward from the 60-day injured list last week in what amounted to a procedural move, but he won't stick around on the 40-man roster after Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer previously announced in August that the veteran outfielder wouldn't be retained for the 2023 season. Though Heyward was an everyday player and positive clubhouse presence on the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning squad, he was otherwise a massive disappointment after inking an eight-year, $184 million deal with Chicago in December 2015. Over his seven seasons in Chicago, Heyward slashed .245/.323/.377 (88 wRC+) across 2,836 plate appearances. The Cubs will eat the remaining $22 million on Heyward's deal while allowing the 33-year-old to hit free agency, but he's unlikely to fetch much more than a minor-league deal or a low-cost one-year MLB deal on the open market this winter.
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Undergoes hernia surgery
Maldonado underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado played through the injury late in the year, though you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell based on his numbers. His 85 wRC+ in the second half wasn't a strong mark, though it was much better than his 61 wRC+ in the first half. Whether or not the defense-first catcher's spring preparation will be affected by his recovery remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Avoids arbitration with Royals
O'Hearn agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration. O'Hearn, 29, has been a below-replacement-level player in the majors in each of the last four seasons, so it's a little surprising that he's sticking around on a big-league pact. Last year he saw time at first base, designated hitter and right field. O'Hearn is a career .219/.293/.390 hitter in 342 games and has been worth -1.4 fWAR over that time.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Riley Pint: Joins 40-man roster
Pint was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Tuesday. Pint, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, stepped away from baseball in 2021 after significant struggles, but he rejoined the Rockies in March of 2022 and had some success as a reliever at Double-A and Triple-A. Now 25 years old, the former starter will focus on honing his command in order to contribute to the big-league bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan reveals what led to Jeff Saturday's decision to bring him back to the starting lineup
The Indianapolis Colts got back into the win column on Sunday, as interim head coach Jeff Saturday debuted and scored his first career victory with a 25-20 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. One of the key decisions the new coach made leading up to this game was to make a quarterback switch, as Saturday inserted the veteran Matt Ryan back into the starting lineup, sending Sam Ehlinger to the bench.
Comments / 0