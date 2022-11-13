Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Rollover crash west of Novinger sends Greencastle man to hospital
A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger. Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned,...
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in Adair County rollover crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Adair County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, five miles west of Novinger. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert A. Wernert, 71, of Green Castle,...
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon
State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County
Two people are dead after a semi-truck and a car crashed on Highway 63 in northern Boone County on Monday afternoon, a Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman said. The post Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
MACON, Mo. (KMIZ) A 25-year-old Macon man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers say Brant Bull was driving along US 36 near Bevier, when he swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle. Bull's bike then went off the left side The post Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WIBW
Mexico man hospitalized after car slides in front of semi-truck on interstate
LINCOLN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Mexico is in a Salina hospital after the car he was driving slid in front of a semi-truck on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 229.3 on westbound I-70 - less than a mile west of 26th Rd. - with reports of an injury crash.
kttn.com
Railway crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Crash
A Marshall woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2014 Ford truck, driven by 75-year-old Barbara A. Nobis of Paris, was on US 65 Highway at Keokuk Road around 5 p.m., when it failed to yield to a northbound 2020 Ford SUV, driven by 68-year-old Mabel D. Collins of Marshall. The truck traveled into the path of the SUV.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
Cole County purchases radar trailer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County Public Works announced in a Monday press release that the county recently purchased a radar trailer to be used for speed control on county roadways. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department provided funding for the trailer. Cole County Public Works will place the trailer on roadways and the sheriff’s department The post Cole County purchases radar trailer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports
State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
True North Columbia offers safety and resources for abuse victims as CPD warns of increase in homicides involving domestic violence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) True North Columbia -- an advocacy group for people experiencing domestic and sexual violence -- encourages at-risk people to reach out, as the Columbia Police Department says it has seen an increase in homicides involving elements of domestic violence. A Columbia man has been arrested and charged with murder after Columbia police The post True North Columbia offers safety and resources for abuse victims as CPD warns of increase in homicides involving domestic violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Deer Related Crashes Continue As Deer Season Gets Underway
The State Highway Patrol and MO-DOT are again reminding drivers of the danger posed by deer at this time of year. The latest deer-related accidents to happen within the Troop F District happened within hours of each other near Jefferson City leaving the drivers with moderate injuries. Shortly after midnight...
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin woman was charged with multiple felonies in Howard County on Thursday, November 10, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of Ashley Hendrix.
