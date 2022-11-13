Read full article on original website
Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary To Sponsor Holiday Greens Sale
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary is happy to announce they are once again able to sponsor the Holiday Greens Sale. This event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Friday, December 2, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will be held in Comm. Rooms B&C at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Please see below and the attached flier for additional details.
Budget; Stormwater expenses; Christmas Festival dominate Gettysburg Borough Council Meeting
Mayor Rita Frealing and the Gettysburg Borough Council last night honored Dave Reese, Parking Meter Maintenance and Laborer, for 41 years of service to the borough. Reese retired on November 2. Frealing said that since 1981 Reese had performed numerous services for the borough, including helping maintain the parking garage...
HABPI Earns Grants for Creating a Trail to ACHS Facilities
Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) has taken the lead in an effort to create a safe, multiuse biking and walking path from the Borough of Gettysburg to the new Adams County Historical Society Facilities on Route 34 (Biglerville Road). A feasibility study for the best location and design of the trail is being conducted by C.S. Davidson, Inc., the borough engineering firm. The study is underway with numerous meetings with major landowners. Once the possible route locations have been narrowed, a public meeting will be held to get public input, especially from nearby homeowners. The trail study is being funded by a grant from the Robert C. Hoffman Endowment Trust. Once the study is completed, C.S. Davidson, Inc. will create a Trail Master Plan. This plan will analyze costs and considerations for at least two possible routes. The Master Plan will provide data that is needed to apply for grants to design and construct the trail. The cost of the Master Plan is being paid by HABPI and a matching grant from the South Mountain Partnership (SMP). HABPI is a nonprofit organization based in Adams County whose mission is to develop safe, accessible walking and bicycling trails and paths in Adams County.
Enjoying the view without political yard signs
What a delight to witness the absence of candidate signs in the Gettysburg area. Leaving them up. after an election signifies either gloating or sour grapes; neither of which contributes to a community. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below...
Kiwanis Announce Annual Holiday Nut Sale
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis annual Holiday Nut Sale is back with all the old favorites as well as two new offerings. This year the club has added 12-oz. bags of roasted and salted cashews for $12 and 4-oz. pecan logs for $5. Event organizer Brandt Ensor, the club’s treasurer, said...
Game promotes shopping and fun in downtown Gettysburg
Shopping in downtown Gettysburg has been fun for years. Now, it can be fun and games. Strategy-minded employees of Nerd Herd Gifts and Games created the Gettysburg Collect-A-Deck so shoppers can have fun while enjoying the downtown’s many offerings. Anyone who wants to play should first start at Nerd...
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at the Eisenhower Home
Tis the season! Eisenhower National Historic Site is happy to share that once again, we will deck the halls, throw some tinsel on the tree, and bring the Eisenhower home alive with the spirit of the Christmas season! From Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Saturday, December 31, Eisenhower home tours will resume for the holiday season.
“Teen Angels” Holiday Outreach
Looking for “Angels” in our community to help teens during the holiday. The Adams County Independent Living (IL) is offering a holiday outreach for youth 14-18 years of age. This program targets youth who are in need of holiday assistance and are receiving services through Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) and/or receiving IL services to help plan and prepare for living on their own. These youth often receive few gifts over the holidays and, because of their age, do not qualify for most of the existing holiday programs.
Obituary: Clyde E. Rotz, Jr.
Clyde E. Rotz, Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his lovin…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Adventures in Youth Services at the Adams County Library System
Written by Abbie James, Gettysburg Library Children’s Assistant. Scavenger hunts. Digging for pirate gold. Some fun childhood memories may have surfaced from reading those words. It turns out that hunting for treasure isn’t only exciting for kids—and I get to do it every time a patron comes into the Children’s Department and requests a book. “Unicorn stories?” Absolutely! “What’s the first novel in this dragon series?” I’d be happy to look that up. “It’s a story where a girl gets a gift.” Luckily, I’d just read that one! The best part is, unlike some childhood treasure hunts that involve digging a giant hole in your backyard and finding poison ivy roots instead of valuable artifacts (an unfortunately true story for someone in my family!), the Adams County Library System almost always has the book-gems patrons seek.
Obituary: John A. Eckrich, Jr.
John A. Eckrich, Jr., age 96 of Shippensburg passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Green Ridge Village, Newvill…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Norman R. Eline, Sr.
Norman R. Eline, Sr., age 79 of Aspers, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born July 19, 1943 in Green Sprin…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
American Battlefield Trust hopes to purchase General Pickett’s Buffet
In the first major land preservation action in the core area of the of the Gettysburg battlefield since the 2003 demolition of the Home Sweet Home Motel, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) plans to purchase the site of General Pickett’s Buffet Restaurant located on the southern edge of Gettysburg at 571 Steinwehr Avenue. The site is also home to the Gettysburg Battlefield Theater.
Gettysburg Fire holds open house
Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro
Adams County’s State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded to Josh Shapiro. The concession came in a letter, posted on Twitter, thanking his wife Rebbie, his running mate Carrie DelRosso, the PA Republican Party, and those who voted for him. “Difficult to accept as the results are,...
Gettysburg Connection celebrates its 4th birthday with a successful fall fundraising drive
The Gettysburg Connection fall fundraising drive, which ended this week, coincided with our 4th birthday. And we received one of the best presents we could possibly have imagined: Our goal of recruiting 30 new members was surpassed by 60 percent – 48 new members joined us. The overwhelming support...
Holiday gingerbread tradition returns
The Adams County Arts Council’s 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart returns on Friday, December 2, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 3, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. , at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. Admission is free for children with a...
Breaking The Silence
Thursday, November 17, at 7 PM two members of the group Breaking the Silence will speak in Valentine Hall at United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg. This free event is sponsored by the Middle East Justice and Peace Group of South Central PA. Come to hear former Israeli soldiers Becca and Amir share their experience of enforcing the Israeli military occupation of Palestine and begin to ponder their thoughts about how to end the occupation peacefully. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free and available in front of Valentine Hall, please enter from Springs Ave.
Democracy for America analyzes election results
Gettysburg Democracy for America (DFA) co-chair Leon Reed moderated a panel discussion that included Adams County commissioner Marty Qually and Gettysburg College professor Char Weise on Thursday evening at the Adams Gettysburg YWCA. The forum evaluated the results of the 2022 election and its likely impact on the county, state,...
Obituary: Rhonda R. Deardorff
Obituary: Rhonda R. Deardorff
