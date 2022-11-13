ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Winter Ready Rams brings in 200 coats to keep Highlands students warm

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uneRx_0j9LRkLg00

Nearly 200 Highlands students will be extra toasty this winter thanks to a warm-clothes collection hosted by the school district community.

Parent Christina Faltot spearheaded the Winter Ready Rams drive for the third consecutive year, bringing in coats, hats, scarves and gloves to help students in need.

Faltot of Harrison said it is a small way to put good into the world and “build a community of warm hands and hearts.”

“Thank you to our amazing community for donating to this great cause,” Faltot said.

“Thank you for making a difference for our Rams.”

Over the past three years, Faltot has brought in about 600 coats to be distributed to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Items were collected at Faltot’s home, as well as the homes of parents Heather Koharchik and Candice Rae. They also were collected at two Golden Rams football games.

Faltot said there was a particular need for hoodies for older children.

Donors didn’t disappoint.

Tarentum Area Lions Club gave several hoodies in all sizes.

President Jody Shumaker sought donations from club members to make the purchases and said it was an easy pitch to a club whose motto is “We Serve.”

Faltot gave a special shout-out to Natrona Heights Laundromat for making sure every item was cleaned before distribution.

She said the collection was a hands-on effort from all parts of the community. Knowing that students will be warm without worry is what keeps her going.

“Kids shouldn’t have to worry about whether they have a warm coat,” she said.

Items were distributed discreetly through school administrators at each building.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Downtown Readying For Yearly Celebration

Butler Downtown will recognize those who put the city in a positive light over the past year at an event planned for later this week. The group’s free annual celebration will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street in Butler, where the group will present awards including: Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Economic Impact Award.
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Saffron

This handsome rabbit will make your heart sing! Saffron came to Animal Friends at the end of June as a transfer from another organization. Our staff and volunteers are helping him overcome his shyness by getting to know him at his own pace. He is a curious boy, so you can easily interest him with an enrichment toy filled with tasty hay or treat him with leafy greens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Phipps’ holiday show returns

PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Bethel Park district judge guides young people toward productive choices

With surgery scheduled to repair a torn ligament, baseball player Nick Arnoni knew he’d be in for plenty of pain afterward. He also knew that certain types of prescribed medications were causing major problems across the country because of their strong potential for addiction. So leading up to his operation, the Bethel Park High School graduate talked at length with his father about a safe course of action.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless

PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New Kennywood ride, themed area to open in spring

Spinvasion, a multi-action spin ride with an intergalactic theme, will be the centerpiece of Kennywood’s new Area 412 in the spring. “Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can’t get at any other park in the country,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls in a news release. “This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park. Featuring a massive themed ride backdrop, along with a fresh new look to the Cosmic Chaos and an improved retail shop, this is one giant leap for all Kennywood fans and Season Passholders.”
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Grab a jacket and sunglasses for Monday

PITTSBURGH — The few snow showers we have seen today will taper off tonight as high pressure builds in tonight to allow for a dry day on Monday. Our next system arrives Tuesday afternoon to bring rain showers to the area. We could see a few flakes mix in early, but this looks to be mostly rain for us. We then will see some lake effect snow showers Wednesday through Friday as we remain mostly in the 30s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Cold-weather shelters open in Allegheny, Westmoreland

With frigid temperatures creeping in this week, cold-weather shelters in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties are open. The United Way is working with the Welcome Home Shelter in Greensburg and Union Mission, just outside of Latrobe, to provide emergency housing and transportation. Both will be open when nighttime temperatures drop below 25 degrees.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
tablemagazine.com

Rivers Casino Prepares for the Holiday Season

The perfect holiday menu: food, music and fun—all under one roof. On Thanksgiving Day, Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American steakhouse concept by celebrity cook Steve Martorano will offer a special three-course meal for guests from 5-11 p.m. for $70. Menu items include Pasta e Fagioli as a starter; Roast Turkey served with sauteed green beans, orecchiette four-cheese macaroni, and Italian stuffing with pancetta as the main course; and Affogato served with vanilla gelato as dessert—plus pumpkin cake and chocolate cake.
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Kids Eat Free at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville

What’s better than kids eating free on Tuesdays? How about kids eating free on Monday’s AND Tuesday’s at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville?!. If you’ve ever made the trip to Weirton for Dee Jay’s famous ribs, you’re probably as psyched as we are that they opened a second location in Pittsburgh at Great Southern Shopping Center in Bridgeville.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Conservation District adds 5 staff members

Four residents from Western Pennsylvania and another from the eastern end of the state have joined the Westmoreland Conservation District staff. Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Allie Shreffler of Mt. Pleasant, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown are the most recent additions to the technical staff of the Hempfield-based organization, according to Greg Phillips, district manager and CEO.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy