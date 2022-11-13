Winter Ready Rams brings in 200 coats to keep Highlands students warm

Nearly 200 Highlands students will be extra toasty this winter thanks to a warm-clothes collection hosted by the school district community.

Parent Christina Faltot spearheaded the Winter Ready Rams drive for the third consecutive year, bringing in coats, hats, scarves and gloves to help students in need.

Faltot of Harrison said it is a small way to put good into the world and “build a community of warm hands and hearts.”

“Thank you to our amazing community for donating to this great cause,” Faltot said.

“Thank you for making a difference for our Rams.”

Over the past three years, Faltot has brought in about 600 coats to be distributed to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Items were collected at Faltot’s home, as well as the homes of parents Heather Koharchik and Candice Rae. They also were collected at two Golden Rams football games.

Faltot said there was a particular need for hoodies for older children.

Donors didn’t disappoint.

Tarentum Area Lions Club gave several hoodies in all sizes.

President Jody Shumaker sought donations from club members to make the purchases and said it was an easy pitch to a club whose motto is “We Serve.”

Faltot gave a special shout-out to Natrona Heights Laundromat for making sure every item was cleaned before distribution.

She said the collection was a hands-on effort from all parts of the community. Knowing that students will be warm without worry is what keeps her going.

“Kids shouldn’t have to worry about whether they have a warm coat,” she said.

Items were distributed discreetly through school administrators at each building.