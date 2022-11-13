ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

LAKEVIEW GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH KEVIN HAYNIE

CORTLAND OH- It was a thrilling fall sports season for Lakeview. Not only did the volleyball team win the NE8 yet again, the football team took strides towards improvement showing everyone they weren’t a pushover. As the leaves change color and the winter weather comes upon us, the question remains can the excitement stay for the winter sports? On the girls side of basketball, the Bulldogs have plenty of returning talent and experience. With several players coming over from the volleyball squad, they are hoping success breeds more success. Last season the Bulldogs finished the year with a record of 9-14. They open their new campaign on the first official day of the season, November 18 at home against East.
CORTLAND, OH
ysnlive.com

GOLD FOR ROCCO

YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Cardinal Mooney golf standout Rocco Turner sat down with D.J. Yokley and Steve Leslie at The Sports Grill in Cranberry, Pennsylvania to talk about his golf state championship. Turner won the 2022 Ohio Golf Division three state championship at NorthStar Golf Club back in October. Turner came out on day one shooting a 74 to have a one stroke lead after the first day. Turner then followed that up with a lower score of 71 on day two to win the state championship. Turner took home the gold for Cardinal Mooney, along with a first team All-Ohio First Team selection.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
ysnlive.com

GIRARD BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) WITH CRAIG HANNON

GIRARD, OH- Indians boys basketball coach Craig Hannon sat down with Ty Bartell to discuss the 2022-2023 campaign. The Girard Indians return over five letter winners from a year ago, including seven seniors to lead the way. Coach Hannon talks about the off-season going smoothly with this group of experienced players, along with the teams expectations for this season. Catch this coach’s corner with head coach Craig Hannon:
GIRARD, OH
ysnlive.com

HOGAN AND MITCHELL SIGN ON TO NEXT LEVEL

AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons softball team has two more players signing to the next level! As The Falcons left-side of the infield specialist, starting second baseman Caitlin Mitchell and the catcher for Austintown, McKenna Hogan have both made their college decisions! Both Fitch seniors will stay Falcons as they will be a part of Notre Dame College in Cleveland this time next year.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

LOUISVILLE LEOPARDS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) TOM SIEGFRIED

LOUISVILLE, OH- The Leopards boys’ basketball program is coming off an unbelievable run last season after winning the district final over Howland 63-56. The Leopards kept tournament hopes alive beating Glenville in a shootout 90-86 to advance to the regional final. The Leopards memorable season would end in the regional final, dropping the game to division two state champions, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.
LOUISVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

40 YEARS OF STAMBAUGH STADIUM

The year was 1982. It was the year the 1982 World’s Fair came to the United States. Knoxville, Tennessee played host to the World’s Fair that summer. It was also the year when the Anheuser-Busch company launched Budweiser Light (aka Bud Light) and the year that gave us one of the biggest movie box office blockbusters of all-time in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” Remember the “E.T. Phone Home” scene? I do.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
LOUISVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE

CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?

There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Ice rink at Southern Park Mall opens Tuesday

DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall becomes another local winter fun destination today. The ice-skating rink just off Market Street is scheduled to open on Tuesday, November 15 at 4:00 p.m. Sponsored by the Youngstown Clothing Company, the 35’ x 60’ ice rink will be open through January 15....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy