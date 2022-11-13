Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
District 10 rematch headlines Friday’s Game of the Week
Last year's district champ must get by a familiar foe once again.
D10 title on the line on Saturday’s Game of the Week
Farrell defeated Sharpsville, 48-7, in week seven earlier in the year.
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH KEVIN HAYNIE
CORTLAND OH- It was a thrilling fall sports season for Lakeview. Not only did the volleyball team win the NE8 yet again, the football team took strides towards improvement showing everyone they weren’t a pushover. As the leaves change color and the winter weather comes upon us, the question remains can the excitement stay for the winter sports? On the girls side of basketball, the Bulldogs have plenty of returning talent and experience. With several players coming over from the volleyball squad, they are hoping success breeds more success. Last season the Bulldogs finished the year with a record of 9-14. They open their new campaign on the first official day of the season, November 18 at home against East.
ysnlive.com
GOLD FOR ROCCO
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Cardinal Mooney golf standout Rocco Turner sat down with D.J. Yokley and Steve Leslie at The Sports Grill in Cranberry, Pennsylvania to talk about his golf state championship. Turner won the 2022 Ohio Golf Division three state championship at NorthStar Golf Club back in October. Turner came out on day one shooting a 74 to have a one stroke lead after the first day. Turner then followed that up with a lower score of 71 on day two to win the state championship. Turner took home the gold for Cardinal Mooney, along with a first team All-Ohio First Team selection.
ysnlive.com
GIRARD BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) WITH CRAIG HANNON
GIRARD, OH- Indians boys basketball coach Craig Hannon sat down with Ty Bartell to discuss the 2022-2023 campaign. The Girard Indians return over five letter winners from a year ago, including seven seniors to lead the way. Coach Hannon talks about the off-season going smoothly with this group of experienced players, along with the teams expectations for this season. Catch this coach’s corner with head coach Craig Hannon:
ysnlive.com
HOGAN AND MITCHELL SIGN ON TO NEXT LEVEL
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons softball team has two more players signing to the next level! As The Falcons left-side of the infield specialist, starting second baseman Caitlin Mitchell and the catcher for Austintown, McKenna Hogan have both made their college decisions! Both Fitch seniors will stay Falcons as they will be a part of Notre Dame College in Cleveland this time next year.
Youngstown State falls despite late push at Notre Dame
In a close battle throughout the game, Youngstown State dropped a road matchup against Notre Dame 88-81.
ysnlive.com
LOUISVILLE LEOPARDS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) TOM SIEGFRIED
LOUISVILLE, OH- The Leopards boys’ basketball program is coming off an unbelievable run last season after winning the district final over Howland 63-56. The Leopards kept tournament hopes alive beating Glenville in a shootout 90-86 to advance to the regional final. The Leopards memorable season would end in the regional final, dropping the game to division two state champions, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.
ysnlive.com
40 YEARS OF STAMBAUGH STADIUM
The year was 1982. It was the year the 1982 World’s Fair came to the United States. Knoxville, Tennessee played host to the World’s Fair that summer. It was also the year when the Anheuser-Busch company launched Budweiser Light (aka Bud Light) and the year that gave us one of the biggest movie box office blockbusters of all-time in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” Remember the “E.T. Phone Home” scene? I do.
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
ysnlive.com
FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE
CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity
A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake.
27 First News
How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?
There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
Winter Weather Advisories issued for East Side counties
The first impactful snowfall is expected to hit Northeast Ohio overnight on Wednesday into Thursday night.
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
WFMJ.com
Ice rink at Southern Park Mall opens Tuesday
DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall becomes another local winter fun destination today. The ice-skating rink just off Market Street is scheduled to open on Tuesday, November 15 at 4:00 p.m. Sponsored by the Youngstown Clothing Company, the 35’ x 60’ ice rink will be open through January 15....
Winter weather alerts issued for eastern counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for several East Side counties.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Crash slows traffic on I-680 in Youngstown
A crash and downed pole is stalling traffic on I-680 southbound in Youngstown.
Comments / 0