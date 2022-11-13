CORTLAND OH- It was a thrilling fall sports season for Lakeview. Not only did the volleyball team win the NE8 yet again, the football team took strides towards improvement showing everyone they weren’t a pushover. As the leaves change color and the winter weather comes upon us, the question remains can the excitement stay for the winter sports? On the girls side of basketball, the Bulldogs have plenty of returning talent and experience. With several players coming over from the volleyball squad, they are hoping success breeds more success. Last season the Bulldogs finished the year with a record of 9-14. They open their new campaign on the first official day of the season, November 18 at home against East.

CORTLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO