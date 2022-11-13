ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Greenbush, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Woman killed in Halfmoon crash

A woman has died in a Halfmoon crash, say police. Frances Fay, 69, was turning from Farm to Market Road onto Route 146, when she was hit by a bigger vehicle on Tuesday morning, say police. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver is cooperating, according to...
NEWS10 ABC

Greenfield’s Porter Corners Park vandalized

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Porter Corners Park in Greenfield was reportedly vandalized over the weekend. Recreation Director Rebecca Sewell said two dugouts, the main building, and several signs were graffitied. Sewell thinks the vandalism happened on Saturday night, and they then came back on Sunday night. The vandalism was...
GREENFIELD, NY
WNYT

State trooper honored with national award for saving a life on I-87

A New York State trooper was honored with a national certificate Tuesday for his quick action in saving a driver’s life in January. The American Red Cross honored Trooper Michael Nash at its Albany headquarters, after Nash was credited with performing life-saving CPR that saved a person’s life on the Northway in Colonie.
COLONIE, NY
fallriverreporter.com

State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York

Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
VTDigger

State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters

Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

How much snow can the North Country get?

The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect

What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy