5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Former Dolphins RB calls out Tua Tagovailoa haters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been putting on a show through the first 10 games of the 2022 season. In his most recent appearance, against the Cleveland Browns, he completed 78.1% of his attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns. This caused former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake to...
Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad. This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
5-star Samson Okunlola updates announcement timeline, has formed good bond with Miami Hurricanes OL coach Alex Mirabal
5-star OL Samson Okunlola is a massive priority for the Miami Hurricanes, and he updates where things stand and his announcement timeline.
Tua Tagovailoa might just be the NFL's best quarterback
As we head into the end of Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, there are two things we need to touch on that we may not have expected when the season began. The Miami Dolphins are behind only the Kansas City Chiefs in Football Outsiders’ opponent-adjusted DVOA rankings on offense (they’re first in Passing DVOA), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doing just about everything expected of a quarterback at a thermonuclear level in head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Travis Kelce on Giants letting go Kadarius Toney: ‘I don’t get it one bit’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still doesn’t understand why the Giants let go of Kadarius Toney — and he doesn’t want to. After Tyreek Hill opted to leave for greener Miami pastures, the Chiefs responded by making savvy wide receiver acquisitions here and there. Kansas City stole away Marquez Valdes-Scantling, then JuJu Smith-Schuster, and with that, the Chiefs paved the way through another high-flying, conference-dominant season.
Why is the Miami Dolphins' Jeff Wilson running angry like this? ‘I just want my respect'
MIAMI GARDENS — He’s lighter than every quarterback on the roster and likely would have trouble posting up against the punter. The Dolphins’ roster lists him as 213, but even that’s generous. “Two-oh-eight,” Jeff Wilson says of his actual weight. Acceptable weight, you figure, for...
Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, keys, predictions, and more
The Miami Heat are hitting the road, coming off a, 113-112, thriller of a win against the Phoenix Suns, as they head over the border to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Heat are looking to play spoilers this game, as they look to end the Raptors’ home-winning streak.
Hall of Famers for every NBA franchise: The Early Teams
The first part of a multi-episode series from the Over & Back NBA history podcast looks at each franchise’s Hall of Fame players. The Over & Back Classic NBA Podcast starts a brand-new series where hosts Jason Mann and Rich Kraetsch discuss each & every Hall of Fame player to have played for a particular franchise.
Miami Dolphins running game is going to make offense deadly
The Miami Dolphins won on the arm strength and accuracy of Tua Tagovailoa all season but the running game is coming alive and that is a deadly thing. On Sunday, the Dolphins didn’t need Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 400 yards. They didn’t need a nearly 200-yard game from Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. On Sunday, the Dolphins showed opposing teams what they have to worry about.
KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future
There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
Justin Verlander has several teams other than Astros on his list
Justin Verlander might ultimately re-sign with the Astros, but the veteran ace is going to maximize his earnings in free agency. Houston Astros fans hoping for a quick resolution to Justin Verlander’s free agency are set to be disappointed. The 39-year-old right-hander knows other teams are interested in his services and is set to turn that leverage into a lucrative contract.
College football 2022 Week 12 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
The margin for error gets slimmer with each passing week, and Week 12 of this college football season could be the last gasp for a few teams who want to be playoff contenders. The picture is beginning to come into focus for the College Football Playoff and time is running out for some teams to make an impression on the committee. After a bit of top-ten chaos in Week 11, the top four teams remain unchanged. That will likely come to a halt in the next two weeks.
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
Western conference coach argues Miami Heat won’t win a championship with Jimmy Butler as their best player
The perception that the Miami Heat can win an NBA title with Jimmy Butler as their best player is being dismissed by a Western Conference coach. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with the anonymous coach, who indicated that Bam Adebayo needs to be the Heat’s top player and that his opinion about Butler is nothing new.
Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida
Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off
Big trade on the way? Latest theory from Lakers fans says so
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to an incredibly disappointing start this season with fans just begging for relief of any kind. Lakers fans have the highest expectations of any fanbase in the sport and the team simply has not delivered the last two years. What makes this bad...
Comments / 0