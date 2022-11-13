ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers.  The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad.  This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tua Tagovailoa might just be the NFL's best quarterback

As we head into the end of Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, there are two things we need to touch on that we may not have expected when the season began. The Miami Dolphins are behind only the Kansas City Chiefs in Football Outsiders’ opponent-adjusted DVOA rankings on offense (they’re first in Passing DVOA), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doing just about everything expected of a quarterback at a thermonuclear level in head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers

The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Travis Kelce on Giants letting go Kadarius Toney: ‘I don’t get it one bit’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still doesn’t understand why the Giants let go of Kadarius Toney — and he doesn’t want to. After Tyreek Hill opted to leave for greener Miami pastures, the Chiefs responded by making savvy wide receiver acquisitions here and there. Kansas City stole away Marquez Valdes-Scantling, then JuJu Smith-Schuster, and with that, the Chiefs paved the way through another high-flying, conference-dominant season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Hall of Famers for every NBA franchise: The Early Teams

The first part of a multi-episode series from the Over & Back NBA history podcast looks at each franchise’s Hall of Fame players. The Over & Back Classic NBA Podcast starts a brand-new series where hosts Jason Mann and Rich Kraetsch discuss each & every Hall of Fame player to have played for a particular franchise.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins running game is going to make offense deadly

The Miami Dolphins won on the arm strength and accuracy of Tua Tagovailoa all season but the running game is coming alive and that is a deadly thing. On Sunday, the Dolphins didn’t need Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 400 yards. They didn’t need a nearly 200-yard game from Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. On Sunday, the Dolphins showed opposing teams what they have to worry about.
FanSided

KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future

There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Justin Verlander has several teams other than Astros on his list

Justin Verlander might ultimately re-sign with the Astros, but the veteran ace is going to maximize his earnings in free agency. Houston Astros fans hoping for a quick resolution to Justin Verlander’s free agency are set to be disappointed. The 39-year-old right-hander knows other teams are interested in his services and is set to turn that leverage into a lucrative contract.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

College football 2022 Week 12 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing

The margin for error gets slimmer with each passing week, and Week 12 of this college football season could be the last gasp for a few teams who want to be playoff contenders. The picture is beginning to come into focus for the College Football Playoff and time is running out for some teams to make an impression on the committee. After a bit of top-ten chaos in Week 11, the top four teams remain unchanged. That will likely come to a halt in the next two weeks.
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

FanSided

