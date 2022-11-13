Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Key Matchups: Illinois will test a slipping Michigan receiving core this weekend
What once looked like a collision course toward a heavyweight battle late in November has become a little less dramatic as the Illinois Fighting Illini have dropped two straight ahead of a trip to Ann Arbor. The Michigan Wolverines have held up their end of the bargain so far, but this is no longer likely to be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game.
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 11
This week in college was especially chaotic in the Big Ten West. A couple weeks ago, it looked like Illinois had the West locked up. Now, not so much. The Illini have lost back-to-back games and find themselves in a four-way tie for first place. Illinois has to travel to Michigan next week, too, where the Illini are big underdogs.
Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Reacts Survey: Who bears the blame for the woes in the passing game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Achieving their first 10-0 start since the 2006 season, the Michigan Wolverines have been as...
Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU
On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Defensive back targets set visits to Michigan
The visitor’s list for the Nebraska game was not filled with very many impact prospects, as it became clear the Michigan Wolverines staff is pushing the upcoming Illinois game as the event they want their top targets at. They are growing the list of expected visitors as the week...
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s win over Nebraska
Snow flurries, low 30s, and running the ball one shy of 50 attempts: Saturday was about as stereotypically Michigan as it gets — as is pummeling a Big Ten opponent by multiple touchdowns. The story for the Michigan Wolverines this season has been one dominated by solid defensive outings and a punishing running attack, and Michigan’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers gave credence to the old adage “that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Maize n Brew
What We Learned from Michigan’s ‘dull’ 31-point victory over Nebraska
Two years ago to the day, the Michigan Wolverines seemingly had no hope after suffering their worst home loss since 1935, 49-11, at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers. The following Monday, I lambasted the state of the program and focused my ire on the man leading the team, head coach Jim Harbaugh. In summary, I wrote:
Maize n Brew
Michigan freshman RB C.J. Stokes discusses how Mike Hart recruited him differently than anyone else
Throughout the college football season, it’s been abundantly clear the two star backs of the Michigan Wolverines — Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards — don’t just have respect for their position coach Mike Hart, but a deep kinship. While there was little doubt warmness was extended...
MLive.com
Big Ten waiting on prosecutor’s decision before potential discipline for Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents
It has been more than two weeks since violent postgame incidents involving players occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following an Oct. 29 rivalry win for the Wolverines against the Spartans. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles and the University of Michigan Police Department on...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s defense is dominating the opposition
At Big Ten Media Day Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was very confident about the Wolverines’ 2022 defense. “I have been a part of many a team where the no-star defense was the better defense because there’s more competition within the position groups,” Harbaugh said in July. “There are more guys hungry like David Ojabo was a year ago. A hunger to be great. That’s why I feel as I watch it, I just have a sneaking suspicion that it could even be better on defense.”
MLive.com
Emoni Bates leads all scorers in Eastern Michigan’s blowout loss to Bradley
It took some time, but Emoni Bates found his rhythm on Tuesday night, though it wasn’t enough to keep Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team from suffering its second straight loss. Fresh off a 30-point performance against Michigan on Friday, the 6-foot-9 wing scored a game-high 20 points...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s offensive line named a semifinalist for the 2022 Joe Moore Award
There have been some excellent offensive lines in Ann Arbor since Jim Harbaugh has taken over as head coach for the Michigan Wolverines, but none have been as talented or successful as the 2021 and 2022 units. For the second consecutive season, Sherrone Moore’s group has been announced as semifinalists...
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Snowball effect and finishing strong
EAST LANSING – It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two weeks. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 against Rutgers last week and will host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing.
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start
Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
