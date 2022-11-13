ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood

Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions

South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 6-11, 2022

3700 block Lincoln Way: A first-degree robbery was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen at Fred Meyer. 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported. 19500 block 58th Avenue West: A window was damaged. 5700 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. 4200...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Snohomish County

The stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish and Pierce counties in effect since Nov. 13 was lifted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Strong windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday were expected to help with the clearing and maintain good air quality until Friday morning. Stagnant conditions are predicted to return on Friday and through the weekend, when the situation will be assessed.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...

