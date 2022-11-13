Read full article on original website
Nancy Coulson: Former Seafair princess was longtime preschool teacher in Mountlake Terrace
Nancy Coulson was born in Seattle, Washington to Francis and Pearl Dennis. She was the oldest of their four children and graduated from Blanchet High School, class of 1963. Nancy was a Seafair princess in 1965. She married Patrick Coulson on April 29, 1966 and they had two children. Nancy...
‘We’re here to help’: Support 7 director showcases work to support victims, survivors
Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions took a break from council responsibilities and spoke during all three Sunday morning services at Alderwood Community Church Nov. 12 about the work of another entity she is involved with, Support 7. Sessions, the executive director of Support 7 since the spring of 2019, described...
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood
Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions
South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 6-11, 2022
3700 block Lincoln Way: A first-degree robbery was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen at Fred Meyer. 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported. 19500 block 58th Avenue West: A window was damaged. 5700 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. 4200...
Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Snohomish County
The stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish and Pierce counties in effect since Nov. 13 was lifted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Strong windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday were expected to help with the clearing and maintain good air quality until Friday morning. Stagnant conditions are predicted to return on Friday and through the weekend, when the situation will be assessed.
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
Snohomish County mayors sign letter urging state lawmakers to address public safety concerns
A group of 12 Snohomish County mayors on Tuesday issued a letter to Snohomish County-area legislators outlining their objectives for the 2023 Washington State legislative session regarding public safety. Among those signing the letter were mayors from Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. The ideas summarized in the letter, from...
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
