Sunday's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't pretty for the San Francisco 49ers -- but was it more valuable than a blowout?. That was among the many topics the 49ers discussed with reporters following the win. We've already discussed some of them at length (see also: Reaction to Dre Greenlaw's ejection; Elijah Mitchell Shines in return; Jimmie Ward has a warning for QBs), and now we're going to recap some of the other topics in this version of 49ers Notebook. Let's get right to it...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO