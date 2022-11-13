Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan: No 49ers injuries vs. Chargers but Danny Gray suffered pre-game injury
The good news is that, for the second game in a row, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't have any in-game injuries to report during his post-game press conference. Defensive end Charles Omenihu and safety Tashaun Gipson briefly left the game in the third quarter but returned. The...
49ers-Chargers: Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead among 6 inactives for Niners
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Armstead is the only player on the active 49ers' roster who is inactive for this game due to an injury. The 49ers ruled him out on Friday due to foot and ankle injuries. The team also ruled out Jason Verrett after the cornerback suffered an Achilles injury last week. On Friday, San Francisco placed him on the injured reserve list, ending his season.
Mailbag: Has the 49ers offense become more conservative? Will SF be able to extend Brandon Aiyuk? Which defensive linemen will return soon?
The San Francisco 49ers are in the second-half stretch of the season, and need to win most of their games to put themselves in a position to make a Super Bowl run in the postseason. There is not much room for error, so the 49ers need to play good football over the next month and a half. No more losses to teams they should beat, like what happened in Chicago, Denver and Atlanta.
Key stats from the 49ers’ 22-16 Week 10 win vs. the Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-4 on the season after a 22-16 Week 10 win against to the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win…. The...
“I thought he should have been ejected”: Rapoport discusses 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw’s hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert
There has been much discussion surrounding San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw's election on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers after a helmet-to-helmet impact with quarterback Justin Herbert. No one disputed that the play shouldn't have resulted in a penalty. However, many questioned the decision to throw Greenlaw out of the game when the linebacker didn't appear to be intentionally targeting Herbert with his helmet.
NFC playoff standings: Where the 49ers sit ahead of Week 11 clash with Cardinals
As we head into Week 11, it's about time to start looking at the NFC playoff picture and where the San Francisco 49ers currently find themselves positioned. The team is coming off a closer-than-it-should-have-been 22-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, improving its record to 5-4 and inching closer to the division-leading Seattle Seahawks, who lost this past weekend.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers gut out ugly win vs. Chargers
(Episode 188) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco, and Zain Naqvi look back at the offensive performance against the Chargers, Jimmy Garoppolo's expectations, how much the 49ers lost when Mike McDaniel left for Miami, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. Don't...
49ers’ Shanahan on Mitchell, McCaffrey: “There’s not one run that one guy can do that the other guy can’t”
Sunday night was San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell's first game back since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 1. While he was sidelined, the 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Mitchell entered Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers...
49ers announce practice squad roster moves ahead of Cardinals game
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured reserve list and released QB Kurt Benkert. Eason (6-6, 230)...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 11 matchup vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, just south of Denver. They will hold three full practices at the United States Air Force Academy this week as the team prepares for its Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Head...
Jerry Rice reveals where 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk can improve his game
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk led the San Francisco 49ers with 84 receiving yards on six receptions against the Los Angeles Chargers defense. It was his fourth consecutive game of 81-or-more receiving yards as the wideout continues to be on pace for his first 1,000-yard NFL season. There were mistakes, though....
Dre Greenlaw ejected from 49ers-Chargers game
The San Francisco 49ers entered halftime trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 16-10 at Levi's Stadium. They will have to finish the game without one of their best defenders, Dre Greenlaw. Officials ejected the linebacker late in the second quarter after ruling that he committed a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
49ers Notebook: Did Sunday’s win mean more? Two huge passing plays; Defense’s simple secret to second half success
Sunday's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't pretty for the San Francisco 49ers -- but was it more valuable than a blowout?. That was among the many topics the 49ers discussed with reporters following the win. We've already discussed some of them at length (see also: Reaction to Dre Greenlaw's ejection; Elijah Mitchell Shines in return; Jimmie Ward has a warning for QBs), and now we're going to recap some of the other topics in this version of 49ers Notebook. Let's get right to it...
49ers-Cardinals: Kyle Shanahan rules out Javon Kinlaw, provides update on Arik Armstead
The San Francisco 49ers are at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, getting ready for three days of practice (starting on Thursday) before heading to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Two key defensive linemen—Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw—have missed significant time. Armstead has not...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 10 win vs. Chargers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Same thing as last night. The...
What Kyle Shanahan said about the Cardinals’ recent success vs. the 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals are 4-6 and have lost four of their last six games. However, they got a much-needed victory this past weekend against the Los Angeles Rams, who dropped to the bottom of the NFC West standings. The San Francisco 49ers have won two straight and look to extend...
49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: “Don’t run it”
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 22-16 win vs. Chargers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday night's 22-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright. Injuries, none in...
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Chargers, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 5-4 after a 22-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
49ers-Cardinals: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 11 matchup
The San Francisco 49ers will travel internationally this week to face the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals on ESPN's Monday Night Football, live from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This matchup is one of five NFL games to be played internationally this season and will mark the 62nd meeting all-time between the two teams, with San Francisco leading the series, 32- 29. This matchup is also a rematch of the first-ever regular season game played outside of the United States, when the Cardinals and 49ers squared off at Estadio Azteca in 2005.
