Santa Clara, CA

49erswebzone

49ers-Chargers: Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead among 6 inactives for Niners

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Armstead is the only player on the active 49ers' roster who is inactive for this game due to an injury. The 49ers ruled him out on Friday due to foot and ankle injuries. The team also ruled out Jason Verrett after the cornerback suffered an Achilles injury last week. On Friday, San Francisco placed him on the injured reserve list, ending his season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Mailbag: Has the 49ers offense become more conservative? Will SF be able to extend Brandon Aiyuk? Which defensive linemen will return soon?

The San Francisco 49ers are in the second-half stretch of the season, and need to win most of their games to put themselves in a position to make a Super Bowl run in the postseason. There is not much room for error, so the 49ers need to play good football over the next month and a half. No more losses to teams they should beat, like what happened in Chicago, Denver and Atlanta.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

“I thought he should have been ejected”: Rapoport discusses 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw’s hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert

There has been much discussion surrounding San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw's election on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers after a helmet-to-helmet impact with quarterback Justin Herbert. No one disputed that the play shouldn't have resulted in a penalty. However, many questioned the decision to throw Greenlaw out of the game when the linebacker didn't appear to be intentionally targeting Herbert with his helmet.
COLORADO STATE
49erswebzone

NFC playoff standings: Where the 49ers sit ahead of Week 11 clash with Cardinals

As we head into Week 11, it's about time to start looking at the NFC playoff picture and where the San Francisco 49ers currently find themselves positioned. The team is coming off a closer-than-it-should-have-been 22-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, improving its record to 5-4 and inching closer to the division-leading Seattle Seahawks, who lost this past weekend.
49erswebzone

Dre Greenlaw ejected from 49ers-Chargers game

The San Francisco 49ers entered halftime trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 16-10 at Levi's Stadium. They will have to finish the game without one of their best defenders, Dre Greenlaw. Officials ejected the linebacker late in the second quarter after ruling that he committed a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Did Sunday’s win mean more? Two huge passing plays; Defense’s simple secret to second half success

Sunday's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't pretty for the San Francisco 49ers -- but was it more valuable than a blowout?. That was among the many topics the 49ers discussed with reporters following the win. We've already discussed some of them at length (see also: Reaction to Dre Greenlaw's ejection; Elijah Mitchell Shines in return; Jimmie Ward has a warning for QBs), and now we're going to recap some of the other topics in this version of 49ers Notebook. Let's get right to it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: “Don’t run it”

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
49erswebzone

49ers-Cardinals: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 11 matchup

The San Francisco 49ers will travel internationally this week to face the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals on ESPN's Monday Night Football, live from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This matchup is one of five NFL games to be played internationally this season and will mark the 62nd meeting all-time between the two teams, with San Francisco leading the series, 32- 29. This matchup is also a rematch of the first-ever regular season game played outside of the United States, when the Cardinals and 49ers squared off at Estadio Azteca in 2005.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

