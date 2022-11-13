Read full article on original website
Related
The most revealing part of Trump’s 2024 announcement
On Tuesday, Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring for 2024. The announcement came one day after he defied the House Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena for testimony about the U.S. Capitol insurrection his supporters attempted. Trump’s announcement Tuesday didn't have a backlit entrance or a bizarre descent on...
The right’s campaign against Impeachment 10 member haunts GOP
The state of Washington has earned its reputation as a blue state — President Joe Biden won Washington by 20 points in 2020 — but that doesn’t mean Democrats dominate statewide. There are a few congressional districts where Republicans have won easily in recent years, including Washington’s 3rd District, where the Democratic nominee lost by double digits in the last round of elections.
Officials reportedly think they know why Trump took classified docs
More than two months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, a core question has gone largely unanswered: What exactly was Donald Trump thinking?. Based on everything we’ve learned, it appears the former president improperly took highly sensitive materials, stored them at his glorified country club, ignored appeals to return the documents, and allegedly interfered with efforts to retrieve them. What’s been far less clear is why the Republican did this.
'Loser' Trump torched for party 'funeral' after ruinous midterms
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the Republican party taking fire from within, with Senator Josh Hawley telling reporters: "The Republican Party is, as we have known it, is dead. And voters have made that clear." Hawley’s statement coming as both Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, vying for party leadership in the Senate and House are facing fierce opposition.Nov. 16, 2022.
Romney: Trump is like ‘aging pitcher'—and it’s time to 'get off the mound'
Mitt Romney on Donald Trump: “It’s like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games. If we want to win, we need a different pitcher on the mound. And I know there’s some fans that love him, but it’s time to get off the mound, because we have a real strong bench.”Nov. 15, 2022.
Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the implications of the Trump team filing a suit to delay the January 6 Committee’s subpoena of the former president. “There are other ways of getting their hands on this data, but it's another example of Trump essentially thumbing his nose at the rule of law,” Figliuzzi explains. “The committee and of course the DOJ can go, and probably already have, to the carriers individually, all the platforms and say we need what you have, and my bet is they've done that.”Nov. 14, 2022.
Why Trump’s economic lies stood out in his 2024 kickoff speech
Donald Trump’s 2024 kickoff speech came as a surprise to no one: The former president has effectively been running a national campaign all year, and last night’s announcement simply made official what we already knew. Similarly, the fact that the Republican lied throughout his remarks was similarly predictable.
Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'
Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Phil Rucker, NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, and former Representatives David Jolly and Donna Edwards join Andrea Mitchell to assess how Republicans and the media are responding to former President Trump’s announcement of a 2024 presidential run. “It’s been remarkable how antagonistic the whole Murdoch media empire has been the last few days to the idea of another Trump campaign. We've seen Fox News have some, you know, pretty mixed commentary about Trump - they even cut away from his speech live last night. The Wall Street Journal editorial board has been quite negative about Trump,” says Rucker. “I think it symbolizes to some degree the difficulty he's going to have in sort of instantly uniting the Republican Party behind him.”Nov. 16, 2022.
Trump's legal hellscape: DOJ vet on busting Jan. 6 subpoena delay tactic
As Donald Trump ignores the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena deadline and indicates in a lawsuit he has no intention to testify, DOJ veteran Neal Katyal joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what he calls Trump’s “delay motion.” Katyal arguing the Senate should make “immediate emergency plans to take over this investigation” as it looks like the House will change leadership, adding: “The truth has not been told.”Nov. 15, 2022.
Republicans win House control by narrow margin, dealing blow to Biden agenda
Republicans have snatched control of the U.S. House of Representatives from Democrats, flipping seats in key battleground districts in the midterms elections, NBC News projects. Pundits and polling ahead of Election Day predicted that a "red wave" was coming for the House, with the GOP needing to flip just five...
Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump
Rachel Maddow shares reporting from the New York Times that John Kelly, Donald Trump's longest service chief of staff, says that Donald Trump wanted the I.R.S. to investigate people he saw as political enemies, just the latest addition to a heaping pile of legal trouble for Trump. Nov. 15, 2022.
Jon Karl: Trump motivated to announce candidacy by fear of indictment
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl and former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi weigh in on Trump’s expected announcement to launch his 2024 presidential runNov. 15, 2022.
Why Trump’s latest defiance of a Jan. 6 committee subpoena matters
It’s been nearly a month since the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents, and the legal summons came with two deadlines. The former president, for example, was expected to turn over key materials — including any communications he had regarding extremist groups, and possible interactions he had with witnesses testifying before the Jan. 6 committee — by Nov. 4.
New documents detail foreign government spending at Trump’s D.C. hotel
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, weighs in on her committee’s findings that foreign governments spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump’s D.C. hotel during his presidencyNov. 14, 2022.
Scandal-plagued suspected criminal launches presidential campaign
American history offers plenty of examples of presidential candidates who ran, lost, and later launched successful comeback bids. Even President Joe Biden ran two failed national campaigns before ultimately reaching the White House. There’s even some historical precedent for a former president losing the office and then returning four years later: Grover Cleveland did it in the late 19th century.
Mitch McConnell beats back challenge, but Senate GOP troubles remain
Ahead of today’s vote on the Senate Republicans’ leadership, GOP members first considered a related question: whether to delay the vote itself. The measure didn’t come especially close to passing, but 16 Republican senators — representing roughly a third of the GOP conference — voted to ignore party leaders’ request and slow the process down.
GOP Midterm Losses Don’t Bode Well for Trump in 2024
In every key swing state, every single Trump-backed, election-denying candidate running for governor, secretary of state or attorney general lost. So what does that mean for Trump in 2024? Brahm Resnik, a reporter for Phoenix NBC affiliate KPNX, joins Mehdi to weigh in.Nov. 16, 2022.
Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by a panel of Gen Z activists to discuss what motivated the high young voter turnout during the midterm elections, the impact of young voters of color, and the push to see more Gen Z Americans have a seat at the table. Nov. 14, 2022.
Infighting begins dividing GOP after 2022 midterms
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Tuesday announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate. The Morning Joe panel discusses how the challenge from Scott is pointing to cracks in the party after the midterms.Nov. 16, 2022.
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
