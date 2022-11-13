This family had big plans for this year. Then Hurricane Ian hit and they were given a deadline to move out of their home

Read full article on original website
Human Remains Uncovered Near Native American Burial Ground in Florida After Hurricane Nicole
Officials say a total of six skulls and several smaller bones were located Thursday by beachgoers The remains of at least six people have been discovered on a Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole made landfall. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the human remains were found on Hutchinson Island's Chastain Beach on Thursday after the storm, which is currently a tropical depression, slammed into the state's eastern coast, according to ABC affiliate WPBF. The bones are believed to belong to members of the Seminole Tribe, the outlet reported. MSCO Chief Deputy John Budensiek said...
