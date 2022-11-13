Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Election skeptics spark post-midterm episode in Great Falls
While election officials across Montana reported a primarily smooth midterm on Nov. 8, an incident in Cascade County late last week served to underscore the fact that skepticism about the electoral process — and the fear such skeptics have generated among election workers — has not yet dissipated.
cascadenewspaper.com
2022 Historic Great Falls Ornament
GREAT FALLS, Montana – The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission is excited to announce our annual commemorative Christmas ornament for 2022 is Gibson Park! These numbered ornaments, designed by local artist Sheree Nelson, are available for a $15 purchase price at the Planning and Community Development Department in the Civic Center, Great Falls Public Library, Cascade County Historical Society, Cassiopeia Books, and Dragonfly Dry Goods. Proceeds support the preservation of historic places in Great Falls and Cascade County.
Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night
The race for Clerk and Recorder in Cascade County is in possible recount territory — with Republican Sandra Merchant, a business woman from upstate New York, squeaking ahead of Democrat and 16-year veteran of the office Rina Moore by 20 votes. Republicans in Cascade County saw wins across the board this week, with every partisan […] The post Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Possible recount for Cascade County Clerk & Recorder race
Elections staff and county commissioners counted all outstanding provisional ballots, military ballots, and ballots that had issues with signatures.
‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate
GREAT FALLS, MONTANA — Law enforcement was called Friday after a group of election integrity skeptics in Cascade County escalated tactics, circling the county office and waiting for election officials and staff to come outside, according to County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore. The last year already had been an “absolute nightmare” for her and […] The post ‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Church and GFPD collaborate on addressing 'repeated issues'
Among the issues were a homeless camp on church property several months ago, and assaults on homeless people in the area.
Fairfield Sun Times
Young child left outside alone while mother goes to grocery store
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On November 13, around 7:57 P.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a call for a welfare check of a 5-year-old girl. According to court documents, the little girl was left outside her home and around 3:30 P.M. she went to a neighbors house and was there for about 5.5 hours and no one could contact her mother.
theelectricgf.com
Airman charged for shooting at The Do Bar
Anjol Tajuan Lewis, 21, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting at The Do Bar. Lewis has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon (bodily injury); a felony count of assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension) and a felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2