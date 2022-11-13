Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Jon Jones reacts after Dominick Reyes suffers nasty knockout loss at UFC 281
Jon Jones was quick to react after his former opponent Dominick Reyes suffered a brutal knockout loss at last night’s UFC 281 event. Jones (26-1 MMA) and Reyes (12-4 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Bones’ defeating ‘The Devastator’ in a highly competitive light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247. Although Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory, many fans and analysts had scored the bout in favor of Reyes.
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death caused by organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, a former two-time UFC title challenger, died Sunday at the tender age of 38. BJPENN.com confirmed the tragic news from sources close to Johnson’s family. It was just two weeks ago that Dominance MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz requested that MMA fans say a prayer...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
Anthony Rumble Johnson was dealing with undisclosed illness prior to his death
Anthony Rumble Johnson died at the age of 38, the sports world learned on Sunday. No cause of death was immediately shared, but we know that Johnson had been dealing with an undisclosed illness. In 2021, Johnson came out of retirement to compete in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
BBC
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson: UFC and Bellator fighter dies aged 38 after undisclosed illness
Former UFC light-heavyweight title contender Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson has died at the age of 38. The American, who joined Bellator last year, had said he was suffering from an undisclosed illness. Bellator said: "It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson. "The Bellator family is...
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (Video)
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.
Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”
Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York. Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.
BET
Former Boxing Heavyweight Champs Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles
Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'
Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever. The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."
Yardbarker
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
Sporting News
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
