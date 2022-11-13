ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Everything the ‘Princess Diaries’ Cast Has Said About Reuniting for a 3rd Sequel Film

Does the tiara still fit? Following two successful Princess Diaries films, devoted fans have been clamoring for more. “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” Anne Hathaway, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 flick, revealed during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I want to do it. Julie […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy