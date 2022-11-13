Kymberly Herrin, a Playboy model who appeared in the original Ghostbusters film, has died. She was 65. Herrin died Oct. 28, according to an obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press, which states that the actress “passed away peacefully” at home in Santa Barbara. No additional details or cause of death were immediately available. Herrin, who grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated from the city’s Santa Barbara High School in 1975, began her career as a model and appeared in multiple film and television projects, most notably 1984’s Ghostbusters, in which she played the movie’s Dream Ghost. In one memorable scene, Herrin pays a visit to...

