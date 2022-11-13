One dead after four people were shot in Indio

Indio Police were investigating a shooting attack that left one person dead and three people injured Saturday. News channel 3’s Miyoshi Price spoke to the 911 caller.

"When I first when I heard them, I was like oh whatever," said Maritza Piñones. "They're part of the event. But then after when I saw the kids running and everything. That's when I was like it was kind of like a freeze moment because you don't hear that around here."

Indio police officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 6:15 p.m. at Lilac Court and Golden Rod Drive.

Officers discovered that one of the victims was deceased once they arrived on the scene. One person remains in critical condition and the other two victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) involved and the situation that led to the shooting is currently unknown.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, reach out to the Indio Police Department ( (760) 391-4057 ) directly or Crime Stoppers (760-341-STOP).

