National City, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of setting fire at mobile home park in National City that displaced 10

By Rob Nikolewski
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly set a car on fire at a mobile home park in National City that spread, gutting one home and leaving another badly damaged, police said.

The fires ignited around 4 a.m. Saturday at the park on East Division Street near North Highland Avenue. Ten people were displaced.

A witness told police the former boyfriend of a resident set fire to a car in the driveway of one of the homes and the fire spread to the home next door, said National City police Sgt. Mark Segal.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson, elder abuse, child abuse and making criminal threats, Segal said.

Residents of both homes were able to escape without injuries.

The National City Fire Department said it took about 15 minutes to douse the blaze and firefighters rescued a cat from one of the homes. The displaced residents were assisted by the Red Cross.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

