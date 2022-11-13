O’Reilly, Blues rally in third, denying Golden Knights 10th consecutive victory

LAS VEGAS — Ryan O’Reilly scored one goal and set up another, leading the St. Louis Blues past the Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night and denying the Knights a 10th consecutive victory.

Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also for Blues, winners of two in a row after an eight-game losing skid. Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots.

Trailing 2-1, St. Louis scored back-to-back goals late in the second period at T-Mobile Arena to take the lead. Barbashev tied it with less than four minutes remaining.

Just 40 seconds after the Barbashev’s goal, O’Reilly — skating in his 300th game with the Blues — got a pass in the bottom of the right circle from Josh Levio from behind the net and fired home a one-timer for the lead.

“That’s a big one,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously, a very good team over there. I thought we did some good things. We stuck with it again. They had the momentum at times, but we just kept going.”

Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel had goals for the Golden Knights, and Adin Hill had 25 saves. It was Hill’s first loss after starting the season with five victories.

The Golden Knights were held to two or fewer goals for just the fifth time this season; in their nine-game win streak, the Knights had a 38-21 edge in goals.

“We probably didn’t deserve to win anyway, so back to the drawing board and try to start another streak,” Knights captain Mark Stone said.

Saad and Smith traded first-period goals for a 1-1 tie. Smith’s goal, his eighth, was short-handed, his third such goal to lead the league. Smith has six goals in his past five games.

Kessel’s second-period goal, his third, came on a blast from just inside the blue line that beat Binnington and gave the Knights a 2-1 edge.

But the effects of a five-game road trip seemingly caught up with the Golden Knights; as the game wound down, the Blues pressed offensively.

“We were all flat. I think we were expecting to be flat,” Stone added.

Binnington had a strong outing, especially in the final period when the Knights had a 22-5 edge in shots.

“I think we had a very, very strong first two periods and the boys made it pretty easy on me,” Binnington said. “I wasn’t happy with how my play personally was going so that third period was an opportunity to regroup and give the boys a chance to win and we did a great job of shutting things down.”

