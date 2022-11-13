Apple CEO Tim Cook made it clear today that he wants Apple to diversify the locations where the company's all-important processors are made for its devices. Currently, Apple designs its chips and has the actual components manufactured in Taiwan by the world's largest chip foundry TSMC. The problem is that concerns continue to grow about a possible attack on Taiwan by China. U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the U.S. will help Taiwan if China makes a move on the country.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO