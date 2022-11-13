ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Plus flops! Why Apple made a mistake with its iPhone 14 lineup

The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple’s first attempt at a less expensive big-screened iPhone in recent history. For the last couple of years the 6.7” display was reserved for the ultra-premium Pro Max. However, in light of poor iPhone mini sales, the Cupertino company decided to shake things up a bit and discard its smallest iPhone in favor of the new Plus.
Cult of Mac

Apple launches free Emergency SOS via satellite on all iPhone 14 models

IPhone 14 models can now use Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite service. It allows users of the latest iOS handsets to exchange texts with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The new feature debuted Tuesday in the United States. Apple says the satellite SOS service will...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Humiliates a Former Star CEO

Elon Musk is non conventional. He alone manages five companies, each of which plays an important role in their respective sector. The stature of the billionaire also adds pressure, as his detractors would be thrilled if one of his companies were to fail. Of these five companies, three occupy important...
Phone Arena

Verizon has Apple's unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in

Just in case you needed even that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is doing... about as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini was this time last year and the iPhone 12 mini the year before that, Verizon appears to have discreetly kicked off a pretty amazing early Black Friday 2022 deal on precisely this unpopular model today.
Phone Arena

Cook says Apple will start to diversify chip production out of Taiwan in 2024

Apple CEO Tim Cook made it clear today that he wants Apple to diversify the locations where the company's all-important processors are made for its devices. Currently, Apple designs its chips and has the actual components manufactured in Taiwan by the world's largest chip foundry TSMC. The problem is that concerns continue to grow about a possible attack on Taiwan by China. U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the U.S. will help Taiwan if China makes a move on the country.
knowtechie.com

How to use AirPods as a spying device

Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
BGR.com

Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro updates won’t arrive until 2023

Apple traditionally introduces new Mac hardware during the fall, but that won’t be the case this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has pushed back its MacBook Pro update until sometime in 2023. Suffice it to say, if you’ve been patiently waiting for new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro models to drop in the next few weeks, you’re going to have to wait a few more months.
Apple Insider

Apple will buy US-made chips from TSMC, confirms Tim Cook

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple CEOTim Cook has made it clear that the company will source at least some of its chip supply from the still-unfinished TSMC plant in Arizona. Cook made the remarks at an "internal meeting"...
BGR.com

The Qualcomm Snapdragon AR2 is built to push augmented reality into the mainstream

It’s going to be some time before augmented reality becomes part of the mainstream, but Qualcomm is seemingly ready for the companies working behind the scenes to make it happen. The company has taken the wraps off of the new Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform, which is built to power augmented reality products that set the stage for what could be the next major technology.
BGR.com

Apple will source iPhone and Mac chips from the US and Europe

Apple’s A-series and M-series chips that power the iPhone, iPad, and Mac are still the industry leaders everyone is chasing. The company isn’t done making new iterations of these complex System-on-Chip (SoC) designs, with each year set to deliver a new version. But manufacturing enough to meet demand might be challenging, with the iPhone 14’s A16 chip being the best example of that.
Cult of Mac

Apple’s special campaign offers businesses steep discounts on 2021 MacBook Pros

Ahead of the holiday season, Apple is providing up to 10% discounts to businesses on 2021 MacBook Pro models. The offer is only applicable on bulk orders. Apple rarely provides such deep discounts to companies, especially in the lucrative holiday quarter. Apple’s special Mac campaign for small businesses. The...
teslarati.com

Twitter spent $13M per year on food service at its headquarters: Elon Musk

On Sunday, Elon Musk said that Twitter spent $13 million per year on food services at its San Fransisco headquarters. He addressed a tweet by the company’s former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, who ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago. She replied that...
SPY

Top Apple Deals for November 2022: $199 Apple Watch SE and $99 Apple TV 4K Still Available at Amazon

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro View More Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost...

