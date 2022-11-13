Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Plus flops! Why Apple made a mistake with its iPhone 14 lineup
The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple’s first attempt at a less expensive big-screened iPhone in recent history. For the last couple of years the 6.7” display was reserved for the ultra-premium Pro Max. However, in light of poor iPhone mini sales, the Cupertino company decided to shake things up a bit and discard its smallest iPhone in favor of the new Plus.
Cult of Mac
Apple launches free Emergency SOS via satellite on all iPhone 14 models
IPhone 14 models can now use Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite service. It allows users of the latest iOS handsets to exchange texts with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The new feature debuted Tuesday in the United States. Apple says the satellite SOS service will...
msn.com
Apple job listings suggest the company is building a metaverse of its own for its long-rumored headset
Apple is looking for engineers who can develop a 3D mixed-reality world for its coming headset. Apple is competing with Meta and other tech companies in a race to develop VR and AR headsets. Tim Cook and another Apple executives have previously said they avoid using the word "metaverse." Apple...
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
Elon Musk Humiliates a Former Star CEO
Elon Musk is non conventional. He alone manages five companies, each of which plays an important role in their respective sector. The stature of the billionaire also adds pressure, as his detractors would be thrilled if one of his companies were to fail. Of these five companies, three occupy important...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Phone Arena
Verizon has Apple's unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in
Just in case you needed even that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is doing... about as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini was this time last year and the iPhone 12 mini the year before that, Verizon appears to have discreetly kicked off a pretty amazing early Black Friday 2022 deal on precisely this unpopular model today.
Phone Arena
Cook says Apple will start to diversify chip production out of Taiwan in 2024
Apple CEO Tim Cook made it clear today that he wants Apple to diversify the locations where the company's all-important processors are made for its devices. Currently, Apple designs its chips and has the actual components manufactured in Taiwan by the world's largest chip foundry TSMC. The problem is that concerns continue to grow about a possible attack on Taiwan by China. U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the U.S. will help Taiwan if China makes a move on the country.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro updates won’t arrive until 2023
Apple traditionally introduces new Mac hardware during the fall, but that won’t be the case this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has pushed back its MacBook Pro update until sometime in 2023. Suffice it to say, if you’ve been patiently waiting for new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro models to drop in the next few weeks, you’re going to have to wait a few more months.
Apple Insider
Apple will buy US-made chips from TSMC, confirms Tim Cook
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple CEOTim Cook has made it clear that the company will source at least some of its chip supply from the still-unfinished TSMC plant in Arizona. Cook made the remarks at an "internal meeting"...
The Qualcomm Snapdragon AR2 is built to push augmented reality into the mainstream
It’s going to be some time before augmented reality becomes part of the mainstream, but Qualcomm is seemingly ready for the companies working behind the scenes to make it happen. The company has taken the wraps off of the new Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform, which is built to power augmented reality products that set the stage for what could be the next major technology.
Apple faces class action lawsuit for collecting iPhone data without consent
User privacy is one of the core iPhone features that Apple has been advertising for years. The company introduced various protections in iOS to improve user security and privacy while antagonizing companies like Meta (Facebook) and Google. But a recent discovery might tarnish Apple’s privacy claims. Security researchers found...
Apple will source iPhone and Mac chips from the US and Europe
Apple’s A-series and M-series chips that power the iPhone, iPad, and Mac are still the industry leaders everyone is chasing. The company isn’t done making new iterations of these complex System-on-Chip (SoC) designs, with each year set to deliver a new version. But manufacturing enough to meet demand might be challenging, with the iPhone 14’s A16 chip being the best example of that.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s special campaign offers businesses steep discounts on 2021 MacBook Pros
Ahead of the holiday season, Apple is providing up to 10% discounts to businesses on 2021 MacBook Pro models. The offer is only applicable on bulk orders. Apple rarely provides such deep discounts to companies, especially in the lucrative holiday quarter. Apple’s special Mac campaign for small businesses. The...
CNBC
Apple will buy processors from factory in Arizona, CEO Tim Cook reportedly says
Apple will buy processors from a factory in Arizona, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly said last month at an internal company meeting in Germany. If Apple were to buy processors manufactured in the U.S., it would represent a significant diversification in Apple's supply chain away from Taiwan. will buy some...
teslarati.com
Twitter spent $13M per year on food service at its headquarters: Elon Musk
On Sunday, Elon Musk said that Twitter spent $13 million per year on food services at its San Fransisco headquarters. He addressed a tweet by the company’s former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, who ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago. She replied that...
9to5Mac
Microsoft now offering free Apple TV+ and Apple Music trials to Xbox Game Pass subscribers
Nowadays, it’s pretty easy to secure free trials of Apple services, whether it’s from Best Buy, Target, or Apple directly. Now, another company is jumping on board. Microsoft has announced that it is expanding its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with Apple TV+ and Apple Music offers. Xbox...
Top Apple Deals for November 2022: $199 Apple Watch SE and $99 Apple TV 4K Still Available at Amazon
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro View More Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost...
