ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 11th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

Please call 911, or 919-796-3317, or *HP if you see him. Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials. Cintra sent an unsolicited proposal to build new toll lanes along I-77 from uptown to the S.C. border. Late Mecklenburg County commissioner honored with Order of the Hornet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

DNA search used to nab alleged Tony’s Ice Cream arsonist in Gastonia

A Gastonia man has been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offenses in connection to the August fire at Tony’s Ice Cream. QCNEWS.COM. DNA search used to nab alleged Tony’s Ice Cream arsonist …. A Gastonia man has been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offenses in connection...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Belmont Police Respond To Bank Robbery

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police are investigating a bank robbery. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at SouthState Bank on E. Woodrow Avenue. Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect’s getaway car. The suspect is described as a white man, wearing all black clothing and a black face mask. Police say he presented a note and demanding money.
BELMONT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Police Investigating Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Press Release) — Just after midnight on Monday, November 14th, Rock Hill Police responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after receiving calls for gunshots being fired. Officers arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old male victim unresponsive suffering from gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy

3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
YORK COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy