wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 11th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
9 Investigates: Hundreds of cases take years to get to court
CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of local cases are taking several years to go to court. “Older cases become weaker cases,” said Spencer Merriweather, the Mecklenburg County district attorney. “I cannot let that happen.”. At 5 p.m. on Monday, 9 Investigates what the backlog means for victims desperate for...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Killed In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
WBTV
17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Please call 911, or 919-796-3317, or *HP if you see him. Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials. Cintra sent an unsolicited proposal to build new toll lanes along I-77 from uptown to the S.C. border. Late Mecklenburg County commissioner honored with Order of the Hornet.
qcnews.com
DNA search used to nab alleged Tony’s Ice Cream arsonist in Gastonia
A Gastonia man has been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offenses in connection to the August fire at Tony’s Ice Cream. QCNEWS.COM. DNA search used to nab alleged Tony’s Ice Cream arsonist …. A Gastonia man has been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offenses in connection...
wccbcharlotte.com
Belmont Police Respond To Bank Robbery
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police are investigating a bank robbery. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at SouthState Bank on E. Woodrow Avenue. Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect’s getaway car. The suspect is described as a white man, wearing all black clothing and a black face mask. Police say he presented a note and demanding money.
North Carolina man sentenced for role in large-scale meth distribution network
A Salisbury man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months on methamphetamine-related charges, authorities said.
Another major Charlotte bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide after person shot and killed in northwest Charlotte
Non-profit EMS station accepting $20K donation needed in River Hills community. The non-profit station relies on insurance money and donations to stay running. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a...
Contest for NC judicial seat comes down to mail-in ballot count
CHARLOTTE — Election Day was nearly a week ago, but not all the results are in. Thousands of mail-in ballots remained uncounted until 5 p.m. on Monday. In most races, these votes don’t matter. The margin between candidates is too large for the remaining ballots to make a difference.
‘Deserved justice’: Sister of 1992 murder victim has new hope after arrests made
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville family finally has some answers 30 years after their loved one was shot and killed. This month, investigators in Iredell County announced murder charges against two men for a deadly shooting and robbery from 1992. Police said two men died and another was hurt.
17-year-old killed, 18-year-old hurt in shooting at Charlotte park, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 17-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a northwest Charlotte park Tuesday night, police said. The double shooting happened between the playground and the tennis courts at Fred Alexander Park at about 7 p.m. Tuesday....
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Hill Police Investigating Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (Press Release) — Just after midnight on Monday, November 14th, Rock Hill Police responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after receiving calls for gunshots being fired. Officers arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old male victim unresponsive suffering from gunshot...
27+ pounds of weed, disguised candy seized in York County
Mark Dillion Walker, 21, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WBTV
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children were kidnapped by a family member in York County on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by 23-year-old Jami’La Earvin.
WBTV
Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
WYFF4.com
$10,000 reward for NC murder suspect who's considered armed and dangerous, DOJ say
CONOVER, N.C. — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of a man wanted for homicide who is considered armed and dangerous by the U.S. Marshals, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ says on May 5, Tinikia Hodges, 48, was found dead in her...
WBTV
License plate cameras helping locate stolen vehicles, stop crime in Union County
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is purchasing license plate cameras to help find stolen vehicles and vehicles connected to criminal activity in Union County. Lt. James Maye with the UCSO said the agency is purchasing 10 cameras that will be placed in different...
