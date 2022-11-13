Martha Stewart Went on a Date With a Star Over 55 Years Her Junior & He Couldn’t Stop Singing Her Praises

Martha Stewart Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation.

It seems like we know everything there is to know about Martha Stewart, from her humble beginnings to he close friendship with unlikely bestie Snoop Dogg. Heck, we even know why she and Anthony Hopkins split up after a few months of dating! But now, a new star in Hollywood revealed that not only has he and Stewart hung out multiple times, but he even took her as his date.

Any guesses? It’s none other than Yung Gravy who spilled the beans.

The young rapper revealed in a recent interview with ET Canada that he and the cooking legend have a strong bond, so much so that he even brought her as his date to a close event. He told them that they “hung out a few times,” starting by saying, “I rap a lot about cooking and cougars and a lot of things that Martha Stewart kind of embodies. So I named a song after her and people on her team heard it and showed her. They reached out and we made a whole commercial campaign and have hung out a few times.”

They got so close that he even brought her as his date to a bat mitzvah. “I brought her as my date for a bat mitzvah. Martha and I are close, yeah. We check in often. She’s great.”

Not only has Stewart been attached to the TikTok-viral rapper, but she was also recently the center of dating rumors surrounding her and her buddy Pete Davidson. After they were photographed holding hands at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner earlier this year, people assumed they would start dating.

Recently on the red carpet for the CFDA Awards, she didn’t rule out the possibility of dating Davidson, saying to Business Insider, “Well, one day, you’ll know when we have our date.”

