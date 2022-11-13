ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘SNF’ Week 10: Chargers-49ers in inter-conference California clash

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUDZG_0j9LOlYQ00

(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 is all about the “The Golden State” as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and San Francisco 49ers (4-4) meet in a California clash.

The AFC West’s Chargers are trying to keep pace with division foes the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the division. LA has won fours of its last five contests, including a walk-off win last Sunday 20-17 against the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Chargers offense is right in the middle of the pack for scoring in the league, it has a dynamic duo in quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler. Herbert is fifth in passing yards (2,254) while the dual threat Ekeler leads the NFL in touchdowns (10).

Ekeler is one of many dual-threat running backs in the NFL as an effective runner and receiver. The 49ers might have the best running back that fits that style in Christian McCaffrey, who was acquired by San Francisco a few weeks ago.

Since McCaffrey made his return to southern California, the Niners are 1-1 with a loss to the Chiefs and an important 30-14 victory over division foes, the Rams. In that win, McCaffrey threw a TD, ran for a TD, and caught a TD to secure the season sweep of the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Niners are sitting with an even record of 4-4 thanks in part to a defense that is allowing the fewest yards per game in the league. The two teams have played each other every four years since 2000 with San Fran having not won against the Chargers in 22 years.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Commanders spoil Eagles’ perfect season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic sloppiness, failed to hit on the game-breaking plays that had defined their season, and had every flaw exposed in quite an imperfect performance. The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Pairings for Ohio high school football regional finals released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pairings for the high school football regional finals in the state’s playoffs were released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday. There are 56 high schools still playing in the state playoffs. In total, 448 Ohio schools started the playoff journey on Oct. 28. For the second year in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police find body in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what the department is calling a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found Sunday in the Hilltop section of the city. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m., answering a call about a woman found unresponsive inside a parked truck. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

University of Virginia confirms identities of three football players killed in shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The identities of all three people killed in a shooting on the University of Virginia’s campus Sunday night have been confirmed. Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were killed in the shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. The University of Virginia held a press conference this morning and confirmed the identities of the victims, all three of whom were members of UVA’s football team.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Lakers Assign Vets To G League Team

Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to be doing their darnedest to prep some veterans for, hopefully, the team's second straight win on Friday against another bottom-feeding NBA club, the Detroit Pistons. To that end, L.A. has sent guards Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schröder, along with center Thomas Bryant, down to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Students, driver injured in Magoffin County bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Magoffin County School Board confirmed that 18 students and the driver were on a bus when it crashed Monday. The school board indicated those who needed medical attention were taken to one of three hospitals — Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Paintsville ARH Hospital, or Pikeville Medical Center.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy