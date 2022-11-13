JACKSON, Tenn. — The age of vaping over the years has been decreasing, and yet the dangers are continuously increasing. “Teen vaping has become an epidemic, truly. We see one in four high school students, sometimes even middle age, middle school aged kids, that have vaping issues,” said Christin Gray, with the Woman’s Clinic and Go Red for the American Heart Association.

