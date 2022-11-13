Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Department celebrates promotions among their own
MARTIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee police department is celebrating the promotion of two of their own. The Martin Police Department shared on Tuesday that Kelly Hendon achieved the rank of Criminal Investigator. The department says he has been with them for four years. The day before, the promotion...
WBBJ
Annual gala held to benefit Women of Hope
MEDON, Tenn. — An annual event that was sidelined due to COVID-19 made a return. The Hope Recovery Center had its annual gala benefiting the Women of Hope program Tuesday evening. It was held at Northside Church’s Hope Hall in north Jackson. Attendees enjoyed entertainment, a guest speaker, and...
WBBJ
Salvation Army to begin 2022 Angel Tree program
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army continues to keep the holiday spirit alive with their annual Angel Tree program. Tuesday, the Salvation Army is kicking off their Angel Tree program at various locations throughout Jackson like north and south Walmarts, Krogers and other locations. Last year the organization serviced...
WBBJ
Free Thanksgiving meals to be distributed in Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — “Cookies for Cancer” will be giving away free Thanksgiving meals in Henderson. The meals are free to anyone in need and will include turkey and dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. If you or anyone you know could use a hot meal for...
WBBJ
Boys and Girls Club preps kids for achieving their crowns
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local Boys and Girls Club is preparing young girls to experience an opportunity of beauty and grace. The club in Humboldt is inviting the community out to their fifth annual Miss Christmas Spirit Pageant. The proceeds of the event help the club to continue their...
WBBJ
Nation marks National Nurse Practitioners Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — The week of November 13 through the November 19 is observed as National Nurse Practitioners Week. A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse who had advanced education and clinical training. They are also board certified in a particular field of practice. The purpose of National Nurse...
WBBJ
West TN veterans get new roof with help from local organizations
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — A team of organizations come together to give back to local veterans. “I am happy that these programs are out there for veterans for the people that can’t afford it. It just kinda takes a little bit of the burden off,” said Sgt. Bobie Joe Haarer.
WBBJ
Groups report epidemic of vaping among teens
JACKSON, Tenn. — The age of vaping over the years has been decreasing, and yet the dangers are continuously increasing. “Teen vaping has become an epidemic, truly. We see one in four high school students, sometimes even middle age, middle school aged kids, that have vaping issues,” said Christin Gray, with the Woman’s Clinic and Go Red for the American Heart Association.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-16-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the burglar who continues to steal from JK Beauty Supply on Hollywood Drive in Jackson, TN. He stole several thousands of dollars worth of wigs. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your...
WBBJ
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
WBBJ
Winter items needed for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter apparel donations are being accepted for Jackson-Madison County School students. The school system says that the donated items will be given to students who or IDed by their school counselors. For more information, contact Rhonda Hear at (731) 506-2413 or rlheard@jmcss.org. Find more local news...
WBBJ
First graduation held for Gibson County Veterans Court
TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson County Veterans Court held its first graduation on Monday. The Gibson County Veterans Court is a special court that aims for nonviolent law offenders that served in the United States military to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society. After these veterans are found guilty...
WBBJ
Mrs. Betty Lou Davis
Mrs. Betty Lou Davis, 71, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at Health Center at Richland Place in Nashville. Services will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 P. M., graveside at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville. Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville. (731) 772-1472.
WBBJ
Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge
JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
WBBJ
Lynn Davis Coburn
Lynn Davis Coburn, age 81, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home, Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 18, 2022, in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Women were Exalted in a Musical Expression
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society performed an impactful tribute to women in music through numerous genres. The concert included a variety of songs for everyone, with a song from the Disney Movie Moana, Aretha Franklin, and an interpretation of Emily Dickinson. One soloist shares of her love...
WBBJ
Pet food company launches ads aimed at pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — The worlds first campaign designed to engage pets has launched!. Premium pet food brand, Natural Balance, is aiming to entice pets and not people with their latest campaign. They’re creating ads that may seem odd to pet parents, but are captivating to furry friends. The commercials...
WBBJ
Restaurant to feed community free Thanksgiving meals
BELLS, Tenn. — A local West Tennessee restaurant is handing out free Thanksgiving meals Tuesday and Wednesday. The Front Porch will be handing out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stop by. The meal will consist of dressing, ham, vegetables, and drink. Caroline Reed started this annual event as...
WBBJ
Fire department responds for home fire on Bent Oaks
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday evening. According to fire officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of a home in the 100 block of Bent Oaks Drive. Firefighters had the flames under control by 7 p.m. The cause of the...
WBBJ
Cameron Sexton speaks to Rotary Club in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee politician visited the Jackson Rotary Club as a guest speaker on Wednesday. Cameron Sexton spoke about the condition of the state. While sharing some notable statistics and facts, Sexton explained that Tennessee is currently the least taxed state in the union and currently the best economy in the country.
