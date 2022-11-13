ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Mountain Road closed near Woodbridge Drive in Clarksville after shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Pine Mountain Road is closed near Woodbridge Drive as police investigate an afternoon shooting. Police said the call came out at approximately 12:36 p.m. and that a short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was being flown to Nashville by a LifeFlight helicopter. Their status is unknown at this time.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-15-16,2022 Flurries Possible

Damp, cold, and a chance of flurries, that’s what the forecast looks like for the next 36 hours. It will be next week before we see any kind of significant warm-up. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Rain, mainly before 11am. High near 49. Light and variable wind becoming […] The post WEATHER 11-15-16,2022 Flurries Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Fire demonstrates dangers of cooking as holidays approach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thanksgiving preparations are underway, and the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is reminding people of the dangers this time of the year brings. Thanksgiving is the most likely day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve. The Consumer Product Safety...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shelters gear up for the cold season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures have fallen and homeless shelters are gearing up for the colder seasons. “We want people to come out of the cold. We don’t want them out on the streets,” Cheryl Chunn, Vice President of Development at Nashville Rescue Mission, said. When low temperatures...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thieves targeting vehicles during break-ins

Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Newsmaker: How to avoid impersonation scams. Newsmaker: How to avoid impersonation scams. Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park. Woman...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
NASHVILLE, TN

