Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
WSMV
Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Mountain Road closed near Woodbridge Drive in Clarksville after shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Pine Mountain Road is closed near Woodbridge Drive as police investigate an afternoon shooting. Police said the call came out at approximately 12:36 p.m. and that a short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was being flown to Nashville by a LifeFlight helicopter. Their status is unknown at this time.
WSMV
Hendersonville neighborhood concerned by blasting at nearby construction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said their homes have been rocked every day for months by blasting at a nearby construction site. Blasting is being done at the Norman Farms subdivision to clear a hill for new homes to be built, but people who already live in the area said their foundations are being damaged by the blasting.
Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a park in North Nashville late Monday night.
North Nashville art studio goes up in flames, investigation underway
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged an art studio in North Nashville early Monday morning.
Fire destroys local business, owner plans to rebuild
A local North Nashville business full of color and art was engulfed in smoke and flames when an early morning fire on Monday destroyed everything inside Flash Me Xperience.
WSMV
Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
WEATHER 11-15-16,2022 Flurries Possible
Damp, cold, and a chance of flurries, that’s what the forecast looks like for the next 36 hours. It will be next week before we see any kind of significant warm-up. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Rain, mainly before 11am. High near 49. Light and variable wind becoming […] The post WEATHER 11-15-16,2022 Flurries Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
WSMV
Nashville Fire demonstrates dangers of cooking as holidays approach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thanksgiving preparations are underway, and the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is reminding people of the dangers this time of the year brings. Thanksgiving is the most likely day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve. The Consumer Product Safety...
Contested parking tickets roll in from Metropolis parking company
One Nashville business owner said he's gotten more than a dozen parking tickets from Metropolis that he says shouldn't be his.
Armed thieves break into over a dozen vehicles in Hermitage neighborhood
Residents of the Villages of Riverwood neighborhood in Hermitage are on edge after thieves, some of whom appeared armed and wearing knee pads, went from vehicle to vehicle knocking in windows.
WSMV
Shelters gear up for the cold season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures have fallen and homeless shelters are gearing up for the colder seasons. “We want people to come out of the cold. We don’t want them out on the streets,” Cheryl Chunn, Vice President of Development at Nashville Rescue Mission, said. When low temperatures...
WKRN
Thieves targeting vehicles during break-ins
Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Newsmaker: How to avoid impersonation scams. Newsmaker: How to avoid impersonation scams. Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park. Woman...
WSMV
Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
Metro police raid pawn shops across Nashville
Officers with Metro police raided multiple pawn shops in Nashville and one in Franklin after a lengthy investigation into stolen property.
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
