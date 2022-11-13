ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman

Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
GolfWRX

Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event

Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic

On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
Golf Digest

D!#k Moves: A compendium of self-absorbed golfer behavior

Forgive the low language, but there’s really no other way to describe them. As golfers, you know one when you see one. Sometimes bigger but mostly small, these are the actions that reveal a crack where you can peek into a person’s true soul. They are committed by all genders, and if the cast of Seinfeld were all golfers, the following could inspire 26 episodes. To protect the guilty as well as themselves, the members of our editorial staff have forgone bylines.
