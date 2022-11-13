ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brenden Fraser shares ‘heartbreaking’ treatment of Leslie Grace over ‘Batgirl’ being shelved

Brendan Fraser is getting a lot of buzz for his role in The Whale, but he took some time to reflect on why he wasn’t happy that the Batgirl movie won’t be getting released. It was announced on Aug. 2, 2022, that Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav decided to kill the DC million for a tax write-down and the internet erupted in conversation concerning it. The actor, who was set to play the villain Firefly, has opinions of his own.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Hilarie Burton Morgan calls Candace Cameron Bure a ‘bigot’ and ‘hypocrite’ over traditional marriage remarks

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure appeared in over two dozen Hallmark Channel television movies before making the jump to Great American Family earlier this year, a cable channel that focuses more on conservative Christian values. But in addition to her new executive role at the fledging network, it’s not hard to read between the lines as to why Cameron Bure left Hallmark, which has been making progressive strides in recent years.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up

Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’

Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
‘I thought I was gonna f-cking die’ Brendan Fraser discusses bout with COVID that almost lost him ‘The Whale’ role

Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale is finally providing the celebrated actor with the acclaim he’s long deserved. The upcoming film stars Fraser in the titular role, as a 600-pound man seeking to repair the relationship with his estranged teenage daughter. Fraser’s performance in the part is already garnering high praise, despite the film’s release date still being nearly a month out. According to a recent GQ interview with the 53-year-old — however — he nearly missed out on his chance at a redemption arc thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Yellowstone’ fans are reeling from that devastating premiere twist

This article contains spoilers for the premiere of Yellowstone. During Yellowstone‘s fifth season premiere, a layered storyline unfolded to an excited yet cautious audience. Fans know not to expect joy and bliss with a complicated series, but we still hope. John Dutton swore in as Governor of Montana as...
An incendiary Oscar-nominated blockbuster gets plunged into a streaming civil war

Crafting a blockbuster-sized action thriller that also doubles as a weighty awards season contender is no easy feat, but director Edward Zwick pulled it off masterfully in 2006’s Blood Diamond. To be fair, the filmmaker had cultivated a reputation for balancing broad genre-based thrills with real-world sociopolitical issues and...
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core

Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...

