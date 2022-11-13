Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Brenden Fraser shares ‘heartbreaking’ treatment of Leslie Grace over ‘Batgirl’ being shelved
Brendan Fraser is getting a lot of buzz for his role in The Whale, but he took some time to reflect on why he wasn’t happy that the Batgirl movie won’t be getting released. It was announced on Aug. 2, 2022, that Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav decided to kill the DC million for a tax write-down and the internet erupted in conversation concerning it. The actor, who was set to play the villain Firefly, has opinions of his own.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
wegotthiscovered.com
Hilarie Burton Morgan calls Candace Cameron Bure a ‘bigot’ and ‘hypocrite’ over traditional marriage remarks
Full House star Candace Cameron Bure appeared in over two dozen Hallmark Channel television movies before making the jump to Great American Family earlier this year, a cable channel that focuses more on conservative Christian values. But in addition to her new executive role at the fledging network, it’s not hard to read between the lines as to why Cameron Bure left Hallmark, which has been making progressive strides in recent years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Cancelled’ comics Dave Chappelle and Louis CK both Grammy-nominated for Best Comedy Album
The argument of whether or not cancelling someone actually works got another talking point today when the Grammy Association nominated both Dave Chappelle and Louis CK for Comedy Album of the Year. Chappelle was nominated for The Closer and Louis CK got a nod for his album Sorry. CK won...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
wegotthiscovered.com
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Evans fans are writing him passionate hate mail for being in a relationship, in case you needed a laugh today
Chris Evans has made waves recently in two ways – he was declared People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, but perhaps more intriguingly, his reportedly year-long relationship with Alba Baptista was made public. The news that Evans is officially taken has incensed some of his...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘I thought I was gonna f-cking die’ Brendan Fraser discusses bout with COVID that almost lost him ‘The Whale’ role
Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale is finally providing the celebrated actor with the acclaim he’s long deserved. The upcoming film stars Fraser in the titular role, as a 600-pound man seeking to repair the relationship with his estranged teenage daughter. Fraser’s performance in the part is already garnering high praise, despite the film’s release date still being nearly a month out. According to a recent GQ interview with the 53-year-old — however — he nearly missed out on his chance at a redemption arc thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ‘Avengers’ text chain exists and actively roasts people, as per Chris Hemsworth
To no one’s surprise, the Avengers‘ cast is as close as we would’ve expected, with Chris Hemsworth proving that even 10 years later, their collective bond has nowhere near vanished. During the latest episode on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host prompted Hemsworth by bringing...
'Mickey: The Story of a Mouse' pulls back curtain on iconic Disney character
Mickey Mouse is such a goliath of a cultural icon that it's tough to fathom where he came from. "Mickey: The Story of a Mouse," on Disney+, manages to shrink Mickey down to size.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ fans are reeling from that devastating premiere twist
This article contains spoilers for the premiere of Yellowstone. During Yellowstone‘s fifth season premiere, a layered storyline unfolded to an excited yet cautious audience. Fans know not to expect joy and bliss with a complicated series, but we still hope. John Dutton swore in as Governor of Montana as...
wegotthiscovered.com
An incendiary Oscar-nominated blockbuster gets plunged into a streaming civil war
Crafting a blockbuster-sized action thriller that also doubles as a weighty awards season contender is no easy feat, but director Edward Zwick pulled it off masterfully in 2006’s Blood Diamond. To be fair, the filmmaker had cultivated a reputation for balancing broad genre-based thrills with real-world sociopolitical issues and...
wegotthiscovered.com
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kristen Bell apparently came precariously close to ending up with John Stamos instead of Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have one of the most enduring, if not saccharine marriages in all of Hollywood. The couple first began dating in 2007, were married in 2013, and have since gone on to have two children together. However, on the latest episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast,...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn resigns himself to every shred of his social media activity devolving into Marvel vs. DC tribalism
As the current co-CEO of DC Studios that also has a pair of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects on their way to the big and small screens in the coming months, nobody is caught in the middle of the never-ending superhero storm quite like James Gunn. He’s delivered The Suicide Squad...
Comments / 0