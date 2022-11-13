ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans vs. New York Giants FREE LIVE STREAM (11/6/22): Watch NFL Week 10 online | Time, TV, channel, odds, picks, predictions

By Ryan Novozinsky
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
DALLAS, PA
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’

Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach

Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury

Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Giants’ Brian Daboll is blowing up the Belichick Jinx on coaching disciples

One of the more intriguing subplots to the Giants’ shocking 7-2 start doesn’t particularly concern rookie head coach Brian Daboll. He likely doesn’t care that he is achieving something rare: He is a Bill Belichick disciple thriving as an NFL head coach. But as you compare Daboll to other Belichick disciples over the years, what he’s doing this season is particularly noteworthy.
