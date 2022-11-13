Houston Texans vs. New York Giants FREE LIVE STREAM (11/6/22): Watch NFL Week 10 online | Time, TV, channel, odds, picks, predictions

Read full article on original website
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He’s currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach
Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Steelers columnist slams N.J.’s Kenny Pickett: ‘Right now, I think he stinks’
Is Kenny Pickett good enough to be starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers?. Pickett’s passer rating in Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints was just 79.7 as he threw for 199 yards, going 18 for 30 and getting sacked six times. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Eagles sign ex-Giants defensive lineman, add 2 to injured reserve | Why moves had to be made
The Eagles have been looking to find ways to strengthen the middle of the defensive line after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was placed on injured reserve with an ankle sprain. The Eagles hope their latest signing will be a good stopgap measure to help them until Davis returns. BUY...
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
UPDATE Giants’ injury report: Dexter Lawrence sits out with back soreness; Kenny Golladay has sore hamstring
Giants coach Brian Daboll painted a rosy picture of the Giants’ injury situation before practice Wednesday, but when the official report came out after practice it had a few thorns in it. Most noteworthy was the absence of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at practice. The team said he sat...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown makes a promise after ‘humbling’ loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA — Two weeks ago, A.J. Brown was taunting the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, ticking off his touchdown catches with one, two, three fingers as he stood — grinning — in the end zone after wrestling the ball away in double coverage. On Monday night, the Washington Commanders...
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Giants would have ‘formidable’ outfield by pairing Yankees’ Aaron Judge with Mets slugger
Talk about a dynamic duo. The San Francisco Giants are set to chase Bay Area native Aaron Judge as the New York Yankees outfielder explores his free agency options. But why stop there? The Giants are set on spending big this offseason, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports the club could poach a pair of Big Apple bats.
Giants’ Jason Pinnock on a mission to prove he’s ‘not just a special teams guy’
Jason Pinnock, like a childhood actor on a hit television series, does not want to be typecast. He thought it was nice that the Giants were pleased with his play on special teams since they had claimed him off waivers the day after the Jets released him in late August, but he wanted a bigger role.
Giants’ Kenny Golladay, benched vs. Texans, on message to fans who booed him: ‘I don’t say nothing to ‘em’
Giants fans are sick and tired of Kenny Golladay’s failures. They made that much clear late in the first half of Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Texans, after Golladay had an absolutely brutal drop that resulted in his benching for the remainder of the game. Boos rained down...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cowboys are still doing what they can to sweet talk Odell Beckham Jr. into moving to Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been open about how much his team would love to have the free agent wide receiver. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Jones...
Here are Giants’ chances of reaching playoffs after improving to 7-2 with win over Texans
The Giants are 7-2 after Sunday’s win over the Texans — and on their way to their first playoff berth since 2016. This is the Giants’ best nine-game start to a season since they opened 8-1 in 2008, when they started 11-1, finished 12-4, and went one-and-done in the playoffs, with a divisional round loss to the Eagles.
Here are 3 Jets-Patriots storylines to watch: New role for Elijah Moore? Offensive line help coming?
After years of not playing any meaningful games after the month October, the Jets are getting ready for another huge game Sunday -- just days before Thanksgiving. This time, they travel to Foxborough to face the Patriots in a game that will put them in first place in the AFC East if they can get it done.
NFC playoff picture: Here’s how things look after Giants beat Texans, Cowboys fall to Packers
The Giants essentially won twice Sunday. They beat the hapless Texans at home, 24-16. Then, a few hours later, the Cowboys lost at the Packers, 31-28 in overtime. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Giants are now 7-2, the Cowboys 6-3. Which means the Giants are...
Giants’ Brian Daboll is blowing up the Belichick Jinx on coaching disciples
One of the more intriguing subplots to the Giants’ shocking 7-2 start doesn’t particularly concern rookie head coach Brian Daboll. He likely doesn’t care that he is achieving something rare: He is a Bill Belichick disciple thriving as an NFL head coach. But as you compare Daboll to other Belichick disciples over the years, what he’s doing this season is particularly noteworthy.
