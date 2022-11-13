Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Does Tiki Barber know something about an OBJ return to the Giants?
During Monday’s Tiki & Tierney Show, Tiki Barber seemed to have a feeling that something is indeed brewing between OBJ and the Giants on a reunion - and his words gave it away.
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He’s currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Giants Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick
Looking to add some more beef to their defensive line, the New York Giants have signed a former first-round pick. The Giants added Vernon Butler to their practice squad on Tuesday. The veteran defensive tackle last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020-21, where he worked with current Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach
Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Mets chasing All-Star left-hander while pursuing trade with AL East contender
The New York Mets are looking to sign some new talent. Their ace Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract last week and if he is lost to free agency, the Mets will need to find another star pitcher to replace him. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Kadarius Toney throws salt on Giants for lacking involvement after incredible sideline catch
After a brilliant sideline catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney called out the New York Giants for not involving him enough in NYC. If New York City couldn’t land another Subway World Series, there’s hope that New York could see a “Super Snoopy Bowl”: an AFC-NFC showdown between the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves
New York adds two and drops two, and they also tweak the practice squad.
Eagles sign ex-Giants defensive lineman, add 2 to injured reserve | Why moves had to be made
The Eagles have been looking to find ways to strengthen the middle of the defensive line after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was placed on injured reserve with an ankle sprain. The Eagles hope their latest signing will be a good stopgap measure to help them until Davis returns. BUY...
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
New York Giants’ Daniel Jones joins elite company after another mistake-free outing
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is not wowing people with his numbers. He doesn’t need to. The 7-2 Giants
