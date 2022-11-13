ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick

Looking to add some more beef to their defensive line, the New York Giants have signed a former first-round pick. The Giants added Vernon Butler to their practice squad on Tuesday. The veteran defensive tackle last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020-21, where he worked with current Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
DALLAS, PA
NJ.com

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update

NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Cal fires ex-Eagles coach

Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
NJ.com

Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury

Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Big Blue View

Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes

Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
DALLAS, TX
