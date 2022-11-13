ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview

When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs

South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
DALLAS, PA
94.5 PST

Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ

I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
snntv.com

Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark

CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
CLEARWATER, FL
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County announces 561 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez from the New Jersey State Police, Public Information Unit told MidJersey.News that an accident was reported at 10:20 p.m., on I-295 south bound at mile post 39.2 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Mercedes Benz E320 was stopped in...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ.com

Man dies days after crashing into a tree in Princeton, cops say

An 86-year-old South Brunswick man badly injured in a crash last week in Princeton died at a local hospital on Sunday, authorities said Wednesday. Elmer Hsu was driving an SUV east on Princeton-Kingston Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 when he veered off the road and struck a tree, Princeton police said in a statement.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy