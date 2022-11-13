Read full article on original website
No. 19 Mainland vs. Millville: South Group 4 football semifinal preview
It’s an old-school Cape-Atlantic League football battle as Millville and Mainland meet at Cherokee to cap off state semifinal weekend in the South Group 4 contest on Sunday. Both teams have lived up to the high expectations they had coming into the season, but now only one can take the next step.
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview
When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Willingboro: South, Group 2 semifinal football preview
Willingboro started the 2022 season 1-5, losing four of those games by a combined 26 points. Rumson-Fair Haven started 0-2 and was outscored in those games 61-27.
Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs
South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
Edison vs. No. 3 Toms River North: South, Group 5 semifinal football preview
Undefeated Toms River North, New Jersey’s highest scoring and highest ranked public school team (No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20), squares off against Edison -- the biggest giant slayer of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South/Central Football Playoffs --Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School in Marlton. Fans can watch...
Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report
Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner, 5-star Aaron Bradshaw celebrate signings along with Camden teammates (PHOTOS)
D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 recruit in the country, took part in Camden’s signing ceremony on Wednesday alongside 5-star Aaron Bradshaw as the Camden teammates celebrated commitments to Kentucky. Senior D1 signees Cian Medley and Cornelius Robinson also were featured in the ceremony.
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
N.J. play of the week: Woodstown High School presents ‘The Great Gatsby’
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Out of prison and living in N.J., Book Richardson is coming for your (very young) hoops star
OAKS, Pa. — Emanuel Richardson, coach of the New York Gauchos, hurried inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to meet his eighth-grade team at M.A.D.E in March, a middle school basketball tourney, on a recent Saturday. Two security guards stood at the door as parents paid $45 to watch their sons play on 14 courts composed of snap-in tiles.
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends blitzing Michigan State’s victory formation
Rutgers trailed Michigan State by six points and had one timeout remaining when its defense took the field with 46 seconds remaining at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game was essentially over, with the Spartans lining up in victory formation to kneel out the clock and seal their 27-21 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ
I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
Tuckerton Road in Medford, roads in Mount Laurel and Moorestown, to be repaved by county.
Several planned road resurfacing projects in Burlington County were disclosed today by the Burlington County Commission, including ones in Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Medford. A county announcement said work will begin soon and progress through the winter. Tom Pullion, a Burlington County commissioner and liaison for public works, said in...
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
Camden County announces 561 cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
Mount Laurel
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez from the New Jersey State Police, Public Information Unit told MidJersey.News that an accident was reported at 10:20 p.m., on I-295 south bound at mile post 39.2 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Mercedes Benz E320 was stopped in...
Phillies’ Bryce Harper will have surgery next week | What it means for 2023 season
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies outfielder/designated hitter Bryce Harper will have surgery next Wednesday with noted surgeon Neal ElAttrache on his ailing right elbow, putting the beginning of his 2023 season in doubt. Harper injured the elbow in April and spent the rest of the season at designated hitter - save for...
Mercer will likely finish counting votes in the middle of this week
It’s now been six days since a countywide voting machine glitch threw Mercer County’s elections into chaos, but the county likely won’t finish counting votes until the middle of this week, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The plan is for election workers to count Election Day...
Man dies days after crashing into a tree in Princeton, cops say
An 86-year-old South Brunswick man badly injured in a crash last week in Princeton died at a local hospital on Sunday, authorities said Wednesday. Elmer Hsu was driving an SUV east on Princeton-Kingston Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 when he veered off the road and struck a tree, Princeton police said in a statement.
