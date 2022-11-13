Read full article on original website
33-year-old pedestrian killed in crash near army base in Prince George County
The Prince George Police Department is currently investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian near Fort Lee.
Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk
All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash.
All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash causes I-64 West closure in New Kent County
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 westbound is causing delays for drivers in New Kent County.
Suspect apprehended in Tuesday afternoon high speed chase
The suspect in a high speed chase that began in Cheriton was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon at the Maryland line. According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, a traffic stop for the vehicle in question was initiated in Cheriton and the pursuit began. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department canceled their...
3 injured after vehicle crashes into Suffolk Walmart
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a vehicle that drove into a Walmart location in Suffolk Wednesday morning.
Petersburg man dies after being struck by van
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 5800 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car just before 1 a.m.
Pursuit from New Kent to JCC tops 100 mph
The pursuit was initiated near Exit 211 in New Kent and continued until Exit 246.
Arrest made following police chase on I-64 in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A police chase that shut down part of Interstate 64 in Williamsburg ended in an arrest on Monday morning. Virginia State Police said police in New Kent County were notified of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in northern Virginia shortly before 10 a.m. State troopers...
Portsmouth man arrested after leading state police in multi-city pursuit
A man from Portsmouth is now in custody following a multi-city pursuit with Virginia State Police overnight.
Boy critically hurt in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is seriously hurt after a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening. The Hampton Police Division responded to a home in the first block of Pickett Street just after 6:30 p.m. Inside the home, police found a boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy was...
2 injured in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
1 dead, 2 behind bars after crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — One person is dead, and two people are being held behind bars without bail in Hampton after a wrong turn led to a 4-car crash Friday Morning, the Virginia State Police said. Police were called to investigate the 4-car crash in the westbound lanes of I-64...
Suspect looks directly into security camera during 7-Eleven robbery in Portsmouth
Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed early Wednesday morning.
19-year-old pleads guilty in fatal shooting of retired Norfolk Police sergeant
A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a retired Norfolk police officer in late February.
Police investigate armed robbery at Suffolk gas station
According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 5:40 p.m. at a Happy Shopper on 401 Carolina Road.
Multiple firearms stolen during burglary at 2 homes in Newport News neighborhood
Police say multiple firearms were stolen during a home burglary in Newport News earlier this month.
Man dies following shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:40 p.m. in the first block of Traverse Road.
Chesapeake police hope ‘Tag a Cat’ prevents catalytic converter thefts
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As catalytic converter thefts increase across the country, one local police department is trying to help find a way to solve these crimes. The Chesapeake Police Department is holding its first “Tag A Cat” event this weekend. Chesapeake residents can come out to...
Trial begins for man charged in killing of Newport News officer
The jury trial for a man charged in the killing of a Newport News police officer begins Tuesday.
Henrico business owner encountered UVA shooting suspect just hours before his arrest
A local business owner in Henrico saw the suspect in a UVA triple shooting just hours before he was taken into custody Monday morning.
