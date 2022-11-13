ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

shoredailynews.com

Suspect apprehended in Tuesday afternoon high speed chase

The suspect in a high speed chase that began in Cheriton was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon at the Maryland line. According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, a traffic stop for the vehicle in question was initiated in Cheriton and the pursuit began. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department canceled their...
CHERITON, VA
NBC12

Petersburg man dies after being struck by van

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 5800 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car just before 1 a.m.
PETERSBURG, VA
13News Now

Boy critically hurt in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is seriously hurt after a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening. The Hampton Police Division responded to a home in the first block of Pickett Street just after 6:30 p.m. Inside the home, police found a boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy was...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

2 injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
SUFFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

1 dead, 2 behind bars after crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One person is dead, and two people are being held behind bars without bail in Hampton after a wrong turn led to a 4-car crash Friday Morning, the Virginia State Police said. Police were called to investigate the 4-car crash in the westbound lanes of I-64...
HAMPTON, VA

