ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Camerimage: Picture Shop Colorist Michael Hatzer Honored for His Work on Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfUv7_0j9LOCr700
Rachel Zegler in 'West Side Story' Courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Studios
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Colorist Michael Hatzer of Picture Shop received a FilmLight Color Award in feature film for his work on Steven Spielberg’s Janusz Kaminski-lensed West Side Story, during the EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival.

On Sunday in Toruń, Poland, jury president and The Banshees of Inisherin DP Ben Davis presented the Awards, recognizing colorists in five categories.

Initiated by color grading system developer FilmLight, the awards program is organized in conjunction with EnergaCamerimage with support from groups including the American Society of Cinematographers. ASC president Stephen Lighthill was among the members of the jury.

Ana Escorse at Studio Feather topped the music video category for grading the Rachel Reis-lensed “Lovezinho.” She received enthusiastic applause when, as accepting the trophy, she commented that as a Latina woman, “Today I feel like I belong.”

Additional winners were colorists Tom Poole of Company 3 for Euphoria season two (TV category); Aljoscha Hoffmann at CinePostproduction for Dear Mr. Führer (Spotlight category); and Wade Odlum at Alter Ego for Rom, “Immortal” (commercials category).

The EnergaCamerimage Festival runs through Nov. 19.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Brendan Fraser Says He Will “Not Participate” in 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony: “My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite”

Brendan Fraser says he has no plans to attend the Golden Globes, even if he gets nominated for his much-talked-about turn in The Whale. As part of his Man of the Year cover story with GQ Magazine, the actor opened up about his life since he said in 2018 that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk — who was expelled from the organization behind the Golden Globes in 2021 for comments about the Black Lives Matter movement — had groped him. More from The Hollywood ReporterHFPA, Dick Clark Productions Appoint Chet Mehta Firm to Handle Press for 2023 Golden GlobesBrendan...
The Hollywood Reporter

Roberta Flack Has ALS, Can No Longer Sing, Rep Says

A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJodie Comer's 'Prima Facie' to Open on Broadway in AprilFremantle Continues Buying Spree: Acquires 'National Parks' Producer Wildstar FilmsWatch the Grammy Awards Nominations Live Stream The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”

The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy