ESPN's College GameDay announces it's headed for Montana for Week 12 rivalry game

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN’s College GameDay has never been shy about trying out new locations, and they’re headed to a fascinating one next weekend.

On Sunday, the beloved pregame show revealed they’re headed to Bozeman, Montana to be on hand for the Montana Grizzlies at Montana State Bobcats.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! WE’RE COMING TO BOZEMAN!” tweeted College GameDay on Sunday afternoon. “Next up, we are headed to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between @MontanaGrizFB and @MSUBobcats_FB!”

It’s going to be a fascinating showdown, as the Grizzlies enter the showdown 7-3 while the Bobcats are 9-1 and an undefeated 7-0 within the Big Sky Conference.

Leading the way for Montana has been quarterback Lucas Johnson, who’s passed for 1,702 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions on the season. Meanwhile, Montana State has won behind a dual threat attack from quarterback Tommy Mellot, passing for 1,206 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 705 yards and seven touchdowns, as well.

It’s going to be a wild Saturday morning with Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and company traveling to Montana. Hopefully Lee Corso is able to be there, because it’s going to be a show to remember.

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 11

Moreover, another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreithas revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 11.

After some big changes in Week 10, Hebrstreit kept five of his six teams from last week in this week’s rankings, removing the Oregon Ducks after their loss on Saturday. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season at the moment.

Top four, next two out per Kirk Herbstreit:

1) Georgia Bulldogs

2) Ohio State Buckeyes

3) Michigan Wolverines

4) TCU Horned Frogs

Next 2: Tennessee Volunteers; LSU Tigers

As you can see, Herbstreit kept his top three the same — Georgia on top, followed by the Big Ten powers of Ohio State and Michigan. However, Oregon slotted in at No. 4 last weekend, and now they’re dropped from the rankings all together.

Jumping into Herbstreit’s Top 4 are the TCU Horned Frogs, who remained undefeated after a huge victory over Texas. Tennessee remained in the picture with another victory, while LSU jumped into the ESPN analyst’s top six with a victory over Arkansas.

Moving forward, there are some huge games on the horizon, and Kirk Herbstreit will be forced to make some adjustments to his rankings. Time will tell how different things look at the end of the season, but it’s indisputable that the ride to the College Football Playoff will be exhilarating.