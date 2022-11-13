Needing to play well or be benched, DJ Uiagalelei responded

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei rushed for a touchdown Saturday against Louisville. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been supportive of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei through good moments and bad moments throughout the 2022 season.

But entering Saturday’s critical game against Louisville, Swinney was prepared to make a change if his junior quarterback played poorly.

“He’s had a rough couple of weeks. It just is what it is,” Swinney said Saturday night. “This was kind of a do-or-die day. Just where we were.”

With his back against the wall, Uiagalelei responded, leading Clemson to a 31-16 win to clinch the ACC Atlantic outright.

Uiagalelei passed for 185 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards and a score. He looked like a different quarterback than the one who struggled the past two games against Syracuse and Notre Dame.

“We really challenged him this week. I mean you didn’t have to tell him. He’s going to have to play better. He’s going to have to play well today. And he did,” Swinney said. “I love it. I’m proud of him. I’m happy for him. Now we’ve just got to go back to work and do it again next week.”

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik did not enter the game until the fourth quarter when Clemson was comfortably ahead and just looking to run out the clock.

Prior to that, Uiagalelei made big plays with his arm and legs to show that he deserved to remain in the game.

He got off to a quick start, hitting Joseph Ngata for 24 yards on third-and-15 on Clemson’s first drive and never looked back.

“He made some big-time plays. We put him in a bad spot a few times, but he did a great job,” Swinney said. “I just love how he competed and good to see him get back on track and hopefully that will really propel him to go have a great finish, because he’s had a really good year outside of two games.”

Up next for Clemson and DJ Uiagalelei is a home game against Miami, followed by the rivalry game against South Carolina at home and the ACC championship game against North Carolina in Charlotte.

Uiagalelei appears to have his confidence back heading down the stretch.

“Hopefully that’s a good thing for him moving forward, but yea, there was no way he was going to have an opportunity to go out there and stink,” Swinney said. “No question he needed to play well today and he did.”