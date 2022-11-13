Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17

The Chiefs (6-2) are playing host to a second straight AFC South opponent as the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) take the field Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium .

The two organizations have met 13 previous times, with the Chiefs holding a 7-6 edge in the all-time series.

Kansas City has won five straight games over Jacksonville dating back to 2010, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 2-0 in his career against Jacksonville. The recent five matchups between the two teams also haven’t been close, as the Chiefs have outscored the Jaguars by a wide margin, 159-76.

Final score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes breaks into the NFL’s top 100 in all-time passing yards

In just his fifth season as a starter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has now thrown for the 100th most yards in NFL history.

Mahomes reached the top 100 during the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.

Entering the game, Mahomes was ranked 106th with 21,596 passing yards in the regular season. He needed 290 passing yards to break into the top 100 and he got it with a 10-yard pass to running back Jerick McKinnon in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes reached the milestone in his 72nd career game.

Third-quarter score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 10

Jacksonville’s Evan Engram catches a pass in the end zone, but the touchdown is taken off the board after a penalty call.



After Chris Jones gets a major sack on third and goal — Kansas City’s fifth sack of the day—the Jaguars settle for a field goal, bringing them 20-10.



Mahomes connects to Travis Kelce for a 7-yard touchdown, Mahomes’ fourth connect of the game.

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves Sunday’s game after vicious hit to the head

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster entered the concussion protocol after taking a big hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.



The Chiefs had a third-down play and quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Smith-Schuster. As he was attempting to secure the reception, Jaguars safety Andre Cisco flew in to make the tackle and there was a helmet-to-helmet hit.



A flag was thrown, but the officials quickly picked it up. Smith-Schuster needed assistance to walk to the Chiefs’ locker room.



CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo and the network’s rules analyst, Gene Steratore, both said a penalty should have been called for a hit to the head/neck area. Fans watching the game were also stunned that the flag was picked up.









Half-time score: Chiefs 20, Jaguars 7

The Jaguars miss a 52-yard field goal near the start of the second quarter — the first missed kick against the Chiefs this season. Jacksonville had been in Chiefs territory three times so far, but hadn’t scored yet.



Then, Mahomes found a wide-open Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown, bringing the Chiefs 14-0.



And again, Mahomes finds Noah Gray, who runs a wheel-route into the end zone for Kansas City’s third touchdown of the game.



Kicker Harrison Butker missed the extra point, though.



Jacksonville scores a touchdown with 15 seconds to go in the first half. After a fumble from Kansas City, it’s Jaguars football. They try for a field goal, but miss.

Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap reaches 100 career sacks

After Chiefs defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Chris Jones were credited for splitting an end of the first quarter sack on Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, Dunlap officially reached his 100th career sack — a feat only eight active players have accomplished.

First-quarter score: 7 Chiefs, 0 Jaguars

After Kansas City won the coin toss, the Jaguars opened the game with an ambush kick and recovery, confusing the Chiefs and bringing their defense onto the field earlier than expected.



Some back-and-forth happened between the two teams before Mahomes threw a 46-yard pass to Kelce. Three plays later, Kadarius Toney was wide open on the right side of field and went in to the end zone untouched for a 6-yard TD — his first in a Kansas City uniform.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date : Sunday, Nov. 13

Time : Noon

Channel : CBS (Channel 5 in Kansas City, 12 in Wichita)

Radio: WDAF (106.5 FM) (or streamed on Chiefs mobile app)

Line: Chiefs by 9 1/2.

