ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

King leads Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph for first time as monarch

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Dm0r_0j9LNtKn00

The King has honoured the nation’s war dead for the first time as monarch and laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in remembrance of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thousands of veterans proudly wearing their medals, military families and the public packed Whitehall for the Remembrance Sunday ceremony and watched as Charles placed his floral tribute at the base of the memorial on Whitehall.

In recent years, Charles had performed the role on behalf of the Queen as the Prince of Wales, but as the first chimes of Big Ben rang out at 11am on Sunday and a two-minute silence began, he stood before the Cenotaph in his role as head of state.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace , speaking to broadcasters in Westminster, commented on the King’s first Cenotaph ceremony as monarch after succeeding the Queen.

He said: “I think he’ll reflect that she gave her service to the very end, she never stopped being the sovereign, she didn’t abdicate and all these other things that people used to speculate on. She was married to this country and her duty.”

Reflecting on how Europe was again faced with conflict on the continent after enduring two world wars, he said: “And, of course, what remembrance is about is recognising that freedom isn’t free – people make sacrifices and this nation made the ultimate sacrifice on two occasions in the great wars, but also (in) other conflicts, and remembrance is a time to reflect on that.”

A volley from a gun fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from nearby Horse Guards Parade rang out to signal the start of the two minutes of silent reflection, punctuated by the sound of London traffic, and another loud blast marked its end.

Charles laid his wreath, its design a tribute to ones used by his late mother and grandfather George VI, after buglers from the Royal Marines played the Last Post and it featured the words “In memory of the glorious dead. Charles R”.

The wreath was soon joined by others left by the Prince of Wales, the Earl of Wessex, and the Princess Royal, with the Queen Consort’s assistant equerry, Captain Edward Andersen, laying her tribute.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also paid tribute to the fallen on behalf of the Government by leaving a wreath, followed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, other party leaders, senior members of the Cabinet, military chiefs of staff and high commissioners.

Watching from the balcony of a Government building was Camilla and the Princess of Wales, and nearby on another balcony was the Countess of Wessex and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

A short service followed the laying of the main wreaths, with the Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, delivering a prayer.

She told those gathered: “O Almighty God, grant, we beseech thee, that we who here do honour to the memory of those who have died in the service of their country and of the Crown may be so inspired by the spirit of their love and fortitude that, forgetting all selfish and unworthy motives, we may live only to thy glory and to the service of mankind through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

The King, members of the royal family and the thousands gathered sang the hymn O God, Our Help in Ages Past.

The Remembrance Sunday ceremony had added poignancy this year as it is the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, with former veterans marching past the Cenotaph.

Retired Brigadier Jon Mullin, who served as a Lieutenant in the 9 Parachute Squadron Royal Engineers during the conflict, marched with the South Atlantic Medal Association 82.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made to liberate the Falklands, he said: “I wanted to be part of a national commemoration to commemorate all those people who did this wonderful feat of arms and put it all together, and many have passed on in the intervening years.

“I think it’s important that the nation doesn’t forget the sacrifices.”

The day was marked around the UK, with services also taking place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and the WW1 Memorial in Portsmouth.

Flight Lieutenant Chris Halliwell, an RAF Police reservist – whose great grandfather fought in the First World War and was wounded at Gallipoli, said the day had brought out an enormous “sense of pride”.

He said: “It’s a moment of history, it’s the first time the new king has presided over this ceremony, so to be here for that event is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Flt Lieu Halliwell added: “Normally I do a parade in Manchester, having never been down to London to witness the fantastic spectacle we’ve got today I jumped at the opportunity to come down and be part of it and pay some respects and meet up with some guys I’ve not seen for a while.

“This brings out an enormous sense of pride in our Armed Forces and in our public as well as they come out to support it – I didn’t realise there would be so many people here. I walked through Horse Guards parade at 7.30am and there were still members of the public turning up.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Prince William & Kate Middleton Join King Charles For 1st Remembrance Day After Queen Elizabeth’s Death: Photos

Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, stepped out for the first Remembrance Day since Queen Elizabeth II died over the weekend. The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles for the annual event, which included the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 12 and the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on Nov. 13. The Remembrance Sunday ceremony is held in the United Kingdom to honor those who fought in the military.
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
People

Kate Middleton Stands with Queen Camilla at Solemn Remembrance Sunday Service

Kate Middleton joined Queen Camilla at one of the most poignant events on the royal calendar. Members of the royal family gathered in London at the Cenotaph war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance, also known as Remembrance Sunday. The annual ceremony, which always takes place the second weekend of November, honors those from the U.K. and Commonwealth nations who died in wars.
BBC

York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death

The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
BuzzFeed News

King Charles Has Asked Parliament To Add Princess Anne and Prince Edward To The Counsellors Of State

King Charles on Monday asked the UK Parliament to amend specific legislation concerning the royal family in order to allow his sister and youngest brother to be made Counsellors of State — a move that would add them to the select group of royals who can step in to represent the monarch and carry out (most of) their duties if the sovereign is unable to perform them due to illness or absence from the country.
BBC

Royal Family attend Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall

Queen Elizabeth II's service and duty have been commemorated at the annual Festival of Remembrance in London. The event at the Royal Albert Hall, part of a weekend of tributes to war dead, was attended by the Royal Family. King Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne and the Earl of...
ELLE DECOR

Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace

The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
Daily Mail

Royal Albert Hall is lit up in tribute to the late Queen as the King, Camilla, William and Kate lead family members paying respects to the war dead at annual British Legion

King Charles, the Queen Consort and senior members of the royal family gathered at the Royal Albert Hall to pay their respects at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance last night. The event is one of a series the royals are attending to commemorate the nation's war dead,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry prompts reaction with unannounced Veteran’s Day visit to Pearl Harbour

Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Pearl Harbour in honour of Remembrance Day.The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex was spotted at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbour in Honolulu, Hawaii, over the weekend. For the occasion, he wore a white button-down under his navy suit and had a red flower pinned to his jacket.On social media, many fans have noted how Harry’s visit to the memorial spot took place during the weekend of Veteran’s Day. They also went on to applaud the Duke and praise hime for his service -- he served 10 years in the army including...
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Watch moment UK falls silent as Big Ben rings out 11 times to mark Armistice Day

Big Ben rang out 11 times on Friday, 11 November, to mark Armistice Day, as a two-minute silence was held to remember those who died in the First World War.The bell, which has recently been restored, struck to commemorate the end of the war on 11 November 1918.Further tributes will be held on Remembrance Sunday on 13 November.The royal family will attend a service at the Cenotaph in London, where King Charles III will lay a poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon with his racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Consort visits Field of Remembrance ahead of Armistice DayTonga: Tsunami sirens bellow after 7.3 magnitude earthquakeMoment UN secretary general reads wrong speech at Cop27
The Independent

85% of men admit they wouldn’t open up about their struggles with friends in the pub

Telling someone your troubles won’t ‘fix’ everything. But it could be a massive weight off your mind and help you feel less alone – as River Hawkins, actor and founder of men’s mental health charity, HUMEN, knows firsthand.“When you’re going through something, you often feel like you’re the only one,” Hawkins reflects. “But so many other people will have also gone through that before. More often than not, you’ll find by sharing that someone will be able to emphasise or relate to an element of what you’re saying.“That’s through us connecting and sharing – and it is a scary thing...
The Independent

Greenpeace projects fuel poverty film onto Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire home

Greenpeace activists have beamed a film about a community struggling to support themselves through the cost of living crisis onto Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire mansion.The documentary projected onto the prime minister’s constituency home was made by the environmental campaigning network in partnership with the New Economics Foundation, and tells the story of those living in the Rother Valley in south Yorkshire. The film traces the lives of its residents, whose constituency resides just south of Rotherham, and their fight to keep the local food banks and community centres afloat amid a surge in demand inflamed by the soaring cost of...
The Independent

The Independent

921K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy