Houghton Regis stabbing: Murder probe launched after two men killed and third wounded

By Lamiat Sabin
 3 days ago

A double murder investigation has been launched after two men were killed and another was left seriously injured with stab wounds in a town in Bedfordshire .

At about 1.20am on Sunday, police received reports of a man being hit by a car on Tithe Farm Road in Houghton Regis.

Officers found three men with stab wounds. Emergency services pronounced two of the men dead at the scene.

The third man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The victims have yet to be formally identified, but specially trained officers are supporting their families.

Police have been carrying out investigations in the town in a bid to track down the perpetrators.

Blue forensic tents have been erected on the road where the incident took place, and a number of roads in the area have been cordoned off.

Detective superintendent Carl Foster from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This was a horrific incident that has resulted in two young men losing their lives and a third suffering very serious injuries.

“There can be absolutely no excuse for such violence and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“The area was fairly busy at the time and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or anything leading up to it, to contact police.”

Anyone with any information should call police quoting Operation Crux on 101, via the online reporting tool or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

