New Brunswick, NJ

11/12 Big Ten Recap: Rutgers Wins Again

The Big Ten only had one game on Saturday, but it was a relatively interesting one with Rutgers hosting a respectable enough UMass Lowell team at home. The game ended with another win for the Scarlet Knights. Let’s take a look at what happened. Game of the Night:. -Rutgers...
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz

In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview

When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
MLB insider: Mets must sign 2 of the top free-agent starters to contend in 2023

What will the New York Mets rotation look like next year?. As offseason negotiations begin to heat up, the answer to that will become increasingly clear. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden says that starting pitching will be essential for the Mets: “Pitching, pitching...
