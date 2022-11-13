Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
btpowerhouse.com
11/12 Big Ten Recap: Rutgers Wins Again
The Big Ten only had one game on Saturday, but it was a relatively interesting one with Rutgers hosting a respectable enough UMass Lowell team at home. The game ended with another win for the Scarlet Knights. Let’s take a look at what happened. Game of the Night:. -Rutgers...
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz
In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
No. 19 West Orange vs. No. 17 Passaic Tech: North, Group 5 football semifinal preview
This is Round 2 for Passaic Tech and West Orange in 2022, only this time with considerably more at stake and at least one significant addition to the cast. Passaic Tech edged the Mountaineers, 12-6, in that cross-divisional Super Football Conference game Sept. 16, though did so without having to face veteran West Orange quarterback Amir Stewart.
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview
When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
Mountain Lakes vs. Weequahic: North, Group 1 football semifinal preview
If it is true that we learn wisdom from failure much more than from success, then Weequahic may be the one wearing the wizard’s cap against Mountain Lakes when those two teams battle Saturday morning for the third time in the last 13 months. Weequahic overpowered Mountain Lakes, 22-8,...
No. 15 Northern Highlands vs. No. 11 North Hunterdon: North, Group 4 football semifinal preview
If the script from last week translates into this weekend’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North, Group 4 state semifinals, we are in for a fireworks show between North Hunterdon, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 15 Northern Highlands. The Highlanders brought more sectional title heartbreak to then No....
No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner, 5-star Aaron Bradshaw celebrate signings along with Camden teammates (PHOTOS)
D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 recruit in the country, took part in Camden’s signing ceremony on Wednesday alongside 5-star Aaron Bradshaw as the Camden teammates celebrated commitments to Kentucky. Senior D1 signees Cian Medley and Cornelius Robinson also were featured in the ceremony.
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central though Week 11
The Big Central Conference has two teams still standing as the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament reaches the groups semifinals stage this weekend at Franklin and Cherokee high schools. A quick glance at the conference’s various statistical leaders listed below gives at least some indication as to why they have...
N.J.’s Anthony Bowens, AEW’s 1st openly gay wrestling champ, chats before homecoming show
In the ring, Anthony Bowens screams at a decibel suitable only for professional wrestlers and jet engines. But as the Nutley native discusses his rise to fame — as one half of All Elite Wrestling tag team duo The Acclaimed, with Max Caster — a soft voice comes through over Zoom.
Out of prison and living in N.J., Book Richardson is coming for your (very young) hoops star
OAKS, Pa. — Emanuel Richardson, coach of the New York Gauchos, hurried inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to meet his eighth-grade team at M.A.D.E in March, a middle school basketball tourney, on a recent Saturday. Two security guards stood at the door as parents paid $45 to watch their sons play on 14 courts composed of snap-in tiles.
Edison vs. No. 3 Toms River North: South, Group 5 semifinal football preview
Undefeated Toms River North, New Jersey’s highest scoring and highest ranked public school team (No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20), squares off against Edison -- the biggest giant slayer of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South/Central Football Playoffs --Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School in Marlton. Fans can watch...
shsnews.org
SHS Marching Band concludes season with outstanding performance at MetLife Stadium
Every year, the SHS Marching Band is invited to perform as an exhibition band at the US Bands competition. Bands from all over the country travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, to compete against other schools to be the top band. This night makes a memorable performance for...
Potential Yankees, Mets free-agent target is looking for a Max Scherzer deal
Justin Verlander wants what Max Scherzer has. This time last year, Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest-paid player in baseball at more than $43 million per year. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo could be a free-agent ‘bargain’ despite $100 million price tag
A nine-figure bargain? Yup, that’s what outfielder Brandon Nimmo could be for whichever club gets him to sign on the dotted line. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Eno Harris put together his list of the best free-agent bargains on the open market. It includes...
MLB insider: Mets must sign 2 of the top free-agent starters to contend in 2023
What will the New York Mets rotation look like next year?. As offseason negotiations begin to heat up, the answer to that will become increasingly clear. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden says that starting pitching will be essential for the Mets: “Pitching, pitching...
Mets ‘talking’ with Jacob deGrom but Cy Young contender makes sense as backup
The New York Mets are looking for some pitching. General manager Billy Eppler is looking to re-sign Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract last week, and consider back-up plans if the ace decides to go elsewhere. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets reportedly are...
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0